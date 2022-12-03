live

Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard: Hosts Finish On 499/7 At Stumps On Day 3

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Pakistan 657 (101.0) 1st Innings 499/7 (136.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.67) PAK trail by 158 runs Last Wicket: Naseem Shah c Jack Leach b Will Jacks 15 (21) - 497/7 in 133.5 Over Agha Salman 10 * (23) 1x4, 0x6 Zahid Mahmood 1 (10) 0x4, 0x6 Will Jacks (33-5-132-3) * Jack Leach (42-5-160-2)

Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard

Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard

If the opening day belonged to the visitors by a distance, hosts Pakistan pulled things back on the second day as they bundled out England for a mammoth 657 at Rawalpindi during the ongoing first Test. After knocking over England after a lot of struggle, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique batted sensibly and took the hosts to Stumps without the loss of any wicket. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 181*. They would like to continue from where they left as England would look for early wickets on Day 3.

Load More