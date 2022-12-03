Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard: Hosts Finish On 499/7 At Stumps On Day 3

Top Recommended Stories
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3
Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here.
Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard
If the opening day belonged to the visitors by a distance, hosts Pakistan pulled things back on the second day as they bundled out England for a mammoth 657 at Rawalpindi during the ongoing first Test. After knocking over England after a lot of struggle, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique batted sensibly and took the hosts to Stumps without the loss of any wicket. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 181*. They would like to continue from where they left as England would look for early wickets on Day 3.
