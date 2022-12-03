live

Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard: Hosts Finish On 499/7 At Stumps On Day 3

Highlights | Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary here.

Updated: December 3, 2022 6:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Agha Salman

10* (23) 1x4, 0x6

Zahid Mahmood

1 (10) 0x4, 0x6

Will Jacks

(33-5-132-3)*

Jack Leach

(42-5-160-2)
Highlights | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Scorecard

If the opening day belonged to the visitors by a distance, hosts Pakistan pulled things back on the second day as they bundled out England for a mammoth 657 at Rawalpindi during the ongoing first Test. After knocking over England after a lot of struggle, Pakistan openers Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique batted sensibly and took the hosts to Stumps without the loss of any wicket. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 181*. They would like to continue from where they left as England would look for early wickets on Day 3.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Stumps on Day 3. Pakistan finish on 499/7.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: OUT!!! Naseem Shah holes out to Jack Leach at the long on boundary. Will Jacks takes his 3rd wicket. Naseem Shah, after an entertaining cameo falls. PAK 497/7 after 133.5 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Ben Stokes & co. will be happy with their effort today. Jack Leach comes back into the attack. Probably for the final punch. PAK 488/6 after 132 overs.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: OUT!! Rizwan is the next one to go. Anderson delivers a killing blow as Stokes takes an easy catch. That shot could have been avoided. Door opens for England. PAK 480/6 after 129 overs.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: OUT!!! End of a fine innings from Babar Azam as he departs for 136. Jack Leach takes an easy catch. Pakistan lose half their side. PAK 473/5 after 126.1 overs

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan have successfully avoided follow on courtesy of a brilliant batting peformance. Muhammed Rizwan and Babar Azam are now looking to get as close as possible to England’s 657. PAK 461/4 (123)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: OUT!!! Finally a breakthrough for Ollie Robinson. Muhammed Rizwan is the new player in at no.6. Pakistan 36 runs away from follow on. PAK 421/4 after 115 overs.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: Babar is heading towards his 8th test century in style. Saud Shakeel, on the other end has been that fluent, however, doing his job really well. PAK 379/3 (106)

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: 50 partnership come up between Shakeel and Babar. Ben Stokes and company have got a quite task on their hands. Will Jacks to continue. PAK 340/3 (95)

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Score: With Babar Azam crossing the 50-run mark in just 70 balls, one can expect him to play more freely. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies as England decide against the review. FOUR!! Saud Shakeel sweeps it nicely. PAK 337/3 (93)

Published Date: December 3, 2022 6:15 PM IST

Updated Date: December 3, 2022 6:17 PM IST