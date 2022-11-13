live

Highlights | Pak vs Eng FINAL Twitter Reactions: It Has Come Home | VIRAL TWEETS

Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, also his first T20I fifty, to take England over the line with an over to spare.

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs England Final

As Ben Stokes finished off the chase of 138 with a single through the gap at mid-wicket off Mohammad Wasim Jr. on the final ball of the 19th over, it clinched the deal for England to be the winners of Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in front of 80,462 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, Sam Curran (3/12) was impressive upfront and in death overs, while Adil Rashid (2/22) was stunning in the middle overs as England’s meticulous planning and tactics, especially in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan get away at any stage to restrict them to a below-par 137/8 in 20 overs.

In the chase, England lost three wickets, including captain Jos Buttler, in the Power-play. But Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls, also his first T20I fifty, to take England over the line with an over to spare.

LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow the biggest build-up of the MCG final. Check how to LIVE stream online and all you need to know.

Load More