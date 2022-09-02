AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live,  PAK v HKG, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan reign supreme in Sharjah as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 155 runs. This was the very same Hong Kong, who gave India a tough competition in their last match and now they have fallen out of their place by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack. Pakistan now face Hong Kong on Sunday in a Super 4 clash. (PAK 192/2; HK 38 )Also Read - Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless On Dubai Beach, Team India Enjoy Beach Volleyball | See Viral Pics

PREVIEW: Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India – 40 runs – might suggest that the game wasn’t close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match. Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super-4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4. Hong Kong can’t be counted out but they’ll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja RULED Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury; Twitterverse Heartbroken

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Also Read - Axar Patel Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja In India's Asia Cup Squad

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Mohammad Rizwan has been declared as the Player of the Match: ‘Most important thing for us is to assess conditions. Our effort is to forget the format and assess conditions. Plan in the first 10 overs was to play with straight bat. Ball was keeping low. Being the main player, you have to take responsibility. You look at what the team demands’, Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!!! That’s it! Game Over! Hong Kong has been all out for a paltry 38 runs. Pakistan reign supreme by a huge margin of 155 runs. This was the very same Hong Kong, who gave India a competition in their last match and now they have fallen out of their place by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack. Pakistani qualify for Super 4 and now they will meet India again this Sunday. HK 38 (10.4)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!!! WICKET NUMBER 9!! Shadab Khan picks up his 3rd wicket of the match and Pakistan inch closer to victory. What a comeback from the Men in Green after a close loss in the earlier match. HK 38/9 (10.1)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!!! It’s wicket no. 7!! Shadab Khan does it again and gets the better of Haroon Arshad! Pakistan are on a roll tonight! Dominant, Unstoppable, Unshakable! It’s not even the 10th over and we have already seen 7 wickets in the run-chase. OH!! Another one bites the dust! It’s 8 now! Nawaz removes Shukla! HK 37/8 (9.1)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT! CASTLED! Mohammad Nawaz removes Scott McKechnie and Hong Kong have now lost half their side. Pakistan bowlers are literally running away with the game. HK batters have no reply to the onslaught as the Men in Green get closer towards victory with every dismissal. HK 32/6 (8)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!! This time spin does the trick! Shadab Khan removes Aizaz Khan and Hong Kong are now crumbling down like a pack of cards. 4 wickets has already been lost as the Men in Green pile up the pressure. HK 26/4 (6.3)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust!! Shahnawaz Dahani strikes for then Men in Green this time around! Brilliant catch by Khushdil Shah to dismiss Yasim Murtaza! It’s one-way traffic hear at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A maiden over wicket for Dahani. HK 19/3 (5)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Just what the doctor ordered! Naseem Shah is on fire! He scalps two and two important wickets. Captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat walks back to the pavilion. Big jolt for Hong Kong and now Pakistan will be taking full advantage of it! Great piece of bowling from the youngster. HK 16/2 (3)

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Steady start from Hong Kong, the openers start off with 6 runs on the board. Hong Kong need to be wary of the powerplay and take full advantage of it. The Men in Green know their tactic well, get early wickets and put the opposition under pressure. HK 6/0 (1)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: We are back for the run-chase, Nizakat Shah and Yaseem Murtaza open innings for Hong Kong. Naseem Shah has the new ball. Let’s Play!