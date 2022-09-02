AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live, PAK v HKG, Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan reign supreme in Sharjah as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 155 runs. This was the very same Hong Kong, who gave India a tough competition in their last match and now they have fallen out of their place by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack. Pakistan now face Hong Kong on Sunday in a Super 4 clash. (PAK 192/2; HK 38 )Also Read - Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless On Dubai Beach, Team India Enjoy Beach Volleyball | See Viral Pics

PREVIEW: Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2, in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India – 40 runs – might suggest that the game wasn’t close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match. Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super-4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4. Hong Kong can’t be counted out but they’ll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja RULED Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury; Twitterverse Heartbroken

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Also Read - Axar Patel Replaces Injured Ravindra Jadeja In India's Asia Cup Squad

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.