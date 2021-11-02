Highlights PAK vs NAM Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: MOTM- Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan lock horns with Namibia in a Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. After a chaotic build up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament. Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. If their in-form openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan don’t fire, Pakistan can rely on their middle-order and even if that is not enough, six-hitting machine Asif Ali will win the game for them on his own. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also, check the PAK vs NAM T20 WORLD CUP 2021 Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Namibia Live match, Pakistan vs Namibia Live score today, PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live video, Live Cricket, T20 World Cup 2021 Live, PAK vs NAM live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch T20 World Cup 2021 live match, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Pakistan vs Namibia match, PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2021 Live match score, Pakistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score. You can watch our Pakistan vs Namibia Live Blog from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.Also Read - SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs New Zealand, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 3 Wednesday