AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI, Hazelaarweg: The Pakistan players began with absolute fire and Babar Azam started with the combination of the experienced Haris Rauf and the young debutant Naseem Shah. Both picked up one wicket each in the Powerplay and could probably have got a few more had their fielders held on to the catches. Pakistan were really poor on the field and that prevented them from being clinical and wrapping this game up early. Mohammad Nawaz controlled the middle overs of the game and was economical, picking the only wicket taken by a spinner in the whole game. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets but was a touch expensive and Naseem Shah bowled wonderfully to take three wickets. The biggest issue was the number of extras they conceded in this game with 29 bonus runs added to the Dutch total. They eventually managed to close the game out but will know there is room for improvement in all three departments of the game. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, says that they are relieved to get the win and credits Netherlands for their fight. He calls Fakhar's knock lovely as the pitch was two-paced. Mentions that they took time to build a partnership. Admits that they should have done better with the ball. Tells that he loves to play here as the conditions are challenging.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.