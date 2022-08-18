Pakistan vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Highlights : Pakistan will lock horns against the Netherlands for the 2nd ODI match at Hazelaarweg Stadium Netherlands. The Visitors will aim to win the second match as well to claim the series. The Netherlands will also look to win the second ODI match to stay in the series.Also Read - Babar Azam 'Relieved' After Pakistan Edge Netherlands in 1st ODI, Hails Centurion Fakhar Zaman

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood.

Live Updates

  • 9:10 PM IST

  • 9:03 PM IST

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan Wins the game Salman Agha plays the final ball for Pakistan and registers his fifty. Pakistan won by 7 wickets.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Salman is playing lofted shots. Pakistan just needs 6 runs to win the game.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan Just needs 27 runs to win the game. Pakistan is dominating the Hosts in-game.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Mohd Rizwan crosses 50 runs mark what an inning by the wicketkeeper batter.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan just needs 36 more runs to win the game. What a day for Visitors.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan just needs 42 runs in 126 balls. Rizwan is hitting the boundary now and close to the half century.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Pakistan is in a strong position now as the visitors just need 67 runs off 141 balls. Fans are hailing. What a game by Pakistan.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Pak vs Ned 2nd ODI Scores & Updates: Rizwan is playing on 32 runs will he also cross 50 runs mark?