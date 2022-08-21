Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: PAK Won By 9 Runs; Pakistan overcame the early loss of both their openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, as they thrashed Netherlands by seven wickets with more than 16 overs to spare in the second One-day International at Hazelaarweg here to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rizwan, who seemed a bit short of confidence when he came in to bat, struck an unbeaten 82-ball 69 as he and skipper Babar went about the task of amassing runs in clinical fashion. While Riwan continued to play safe, Salman who came at the dismissal of Babar Azam, was belligerent in his unbeaten knock of 50, smashing the winning runs off 35 deliveries, embellished with five boundaries and two sixes.Also Read - Pakistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Babar Azam-led side will look to replicate their performance from the 1st and 2nd ODI whereas the hosts will look for a consolatory win. Check Playing XI:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood