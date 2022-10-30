AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score

Pakistan get their campaign up and running with a much-needed victory as the Men in Green beat Netherlands By 6 Wickets at the Perth Stadium in Perth.Also Read - Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: South Africa on Top, India Lose Regular Wickets

Pak vs Ned, Pak vs Ned live score, Pak vs Ned live online score, Pak vs Ned scores and updates, Pak vs Ned live streaming, Pak vs Ned live online streaming, Pak vs Ned live streaming free, Pak vs Ned live updates, Pak vs Ned full scorecard, Pakistan vs Netherlands, Pak vs Ned SCORE live, Pakistan vs Netherlands Toss, Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming, Pakistan vs Netherlands live score, Pakistan vs Netherlands live updates, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ: PAK Hearts SINK as Rohit, Rahul DEPART | Check REACTIONS

Also Read - India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: That’s it! That’s the end of the match as Pakistan win by 6 wickets to finally open their account in the T20 World Cup 2022. Now it’s down to the Men in Blue to go for victory, which will eventually give a fighting chance in the game.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: 11 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 80/2. 12 runs required to win. PAK 80/2 (11)

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: 9 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 68/2. Pakistan are cruising at the moment as the Men in Green are on the verge of victory. PAK 68/2 (9)

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Back to back boundaries for Mohammed Rizwan. This is just scintillating stuff. PAK need 27 now off 69 balls.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: OUT!! Fakhar Zaman falls. He was looking good to finish the game despite that full stretched dive in Pringle’s over. Glover picks up his first wicket. PAK 54/2 (7.4)

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: FOUR!!! It trickles away towards the boundary. Fakhar Zaman looks like a bit gingerly at the moment after that dive in the over. 12 off the over. PAK 53/1 (7)

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: It will remain a mystery why Fakhar Zaman was not played against India and Zimbabwe. FOUR!!! Pringle gets a welcome by Rizwan. PAK 45/1 (6.1)

  • 2:55 PM IST

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Babar Azam has just not been able to score for a long time. Apart from that century against England at home, he has been unimpressive. Although, Fakhar and Rizwan can win this easily for Pakistan. PAK 30/1 (3.3)

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Down the ground! First boundary for Pakistan as Rizwan just plays it nicely along the ground. Rizwan and Babar are pushing for singles and doubles. They both have come out with some intent. PAK 8/0 (0.3)