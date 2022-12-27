live

Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Conway Put NZ In Command At End Of Day 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: New Zealand in command at end of day 2.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Pakistan VS New Zealand 438 (130.5) 1st Innings 165/0 (47.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.51) NZ trail by 273 runs Tom Latham 78 * (126) 8x4, 0x6 Devon Conway 82 (156) 12x4, 0x6 Abrar Ahmed (17-3-57-0) * Babar Azam (3-0-11-0)

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

