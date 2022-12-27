live

Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Conway Put NZ In Command At End Of Day 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: New Zealand in command at end of day 2.

Updated: December 27, 2022 6:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Tom Latham

78* (126) 8x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

82 (156) 12x4, 0x6

Abrar Ahmed

(17-3-57-0)*

Babar Azam

(3-0-11-0)
AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score

After a woeful first hour of the Test in Karachi on Monday, captain Babar Azam led from the front and helped Pakistan recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand. Babar got good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two stitched a crucial 196-run stand. Sarfaraz missed out on a Test century as he was dismissed for 86 at the stroke of stumps. On the second day, there are lots to look forward to as Babar nears a Test match double century.

Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: STUMPS DAY 2!! NZ scores 165 runs without losing a wicket. NZ 165/0 in 47 overs

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: 1000! test runs for Conway in just 19 innings. Fastest by a NZ batter. Just one over remain in the day 2 NZ 164/ in 46 overs

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: 150!! runs come up for NZ and 150 runs opening partnership between Latham and Conway. NZ 150/0 in 42.2 overs

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: 10 from the over. 8 overs left in the day. NZ 140/0 in 39 overs

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Just 2 from the over. NZ would want Latham and Conway to bat for the remaining overs today. NZ 122/0 in 36 overs

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: FIFTY! for Tom Latham. It is his 24th half-century. NZ 115/0

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Tom Latham is heading towards his fifty too. NZ has received a perfect start as they were trailing behind by 438 runs in the first innings NZ 105/0 in 31 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: 100! runs come up for NZ and a 100 runs-opening partnership between Conway and Latham NZ 100/0 in 28.2 overs

