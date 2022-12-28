live

Highlights | Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Williamson Stars With Century, NZ Lead By 2 Runs

Updated: December 28, 2022 6:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Kane Williamson

105* (222) 11x4, 0x6

Ish Sodhi

1 (20) 0x4, 0x6

Abrar Ahmed

(45-4-143-3)*

Nauman Ali

(44-2-137-2)
AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Score

Tom Latham hit a gritty 13th Test century as New Zealand progressed to 245/2 and trailed viral-infected Pakistan by 193 runs on the third day of the first Test on Wednesday. Captain Babar Azam was among at least three Pakistan players who were hit by a viral flu and didn’t take the field at the start of play. Shan Masood returned to the field after the first over, but Babar and Agha Salman stayed in the dressing room throughout the first session. There was confusion when substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan led the team on the field for a while. However, Pakistan team management named wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the designated stand-in captain and he took charge on the field because according to law of the game, substitute fielders can’t captain a side. Latham made 113 off 191 balls with 10 fours before top-edging a reverse sweep against spinner Abrar Ahmed (1-76) late in the first session as Pakistan spinners occasionally troubled the batters from the rough. Latham had dominated Pakistan spinners and raised his 100 off 161 balls with a sweep against Abrar for a single before he went for an extravagant reverse sweep and was dismissed. Resuming on 165-0, Latham and Devon Conway stretched their opening stand to record-breaking 183 before left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (1-73) struck in his first over. Conway (92) had added 10 to his overnight 82 but was out LBW off a delivery which spun sharply from the rough and Sarfaraz successfully overturned umpire Aleem Dar’s not out decision through television referral. Conway, who faced 176 balls, missed out on his century and hit 14 fours. The strong opening stand bettered New Zealand’s previous first-wicket record against Pakistan when Mark Richardson and Matthew Bell shared a 181-run partnership at Hamilton in 2001.

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: STUMPS!! New Zealand end with 440/6 after end of Day 3. The visitors lead by 2 runs. NZ 440/6

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Bracewell departs!! New Zealand lose their 6th! Ish Sodhi is the new man in. Kane Williamson still strong. NZ 436/6

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: HUNDRED for Kane Williamson!! The former skipper played very well and deserved the ton. NZ 430/5 (129)

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: OUT! Mohammad Wasim Jr. removes Tom Blundell on 47! NZ 428/5

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 3: Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell are inching towards 100 and 50 respectively. The Kiwis are in complete control of the game. NZ 419/4 (123)

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: New Zealand cross 400-run mark. Kane Williamson is batting on 85 while Tim Blundell is inching towards his fifty. NZ 408/4

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: New Zealand inch closer to 400-run mark with Kane Williamson entering 80s. NZ 395/4

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Welcome back once again after Tea. New Zealand are in firm control of the game and are slowly inching towards Pakistan’s first innings total of 434. If Kane Williamson continues the way he is playing right now, a century is well on cards. NZ 376/4

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Tea on Day 3. 108 runs come for New Zealand with the loss of two wickets. Pretty good session for the visitors. NZ 353/4

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | PAK Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Score: 350 comes up for New Zealand. Kane Williamson is going strong on 66 while new man Tim Blundell is batting on 5. NZ 353/4

Published Date: December 28, 2022 6:09 PM IST

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 6:09 PM IST