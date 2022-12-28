live

Highlights | Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Williamson Stars With Century, NZ Lead By 2 Runs

Tom Latham hit a gritty 13th Test century as New Zealand progressed to 245/2 and trailed viral-infected Pakistan by 193 runs on the third day of the first Test on Wednesday. Captain Babar Azam was among at least three Pakistan players who were hit by a viral flu and didn’t take the field at the start of play. Shan Masood returned to the field after the first over, but Babar and Agha Salman stayed in the dressing room throughout the first session. There was confusion when substitute fielder Mohammad Rizwan led the team on the field for a while. However, Pakistan team management named wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the designated stand-in captain and he took charge on the field because according to law of the game, substitute fielders can’t captain a side. Latham made 113 off 191 balls with 10 fours before top-edging a reverse sweep against spinner Abrar Ahmed (1-76) late in the first session as Pakistan spinners occasionally troubled the batters from the rough. Latham had dominated Pakistan spinners and raised his 100 off 161 balls with a sweep against Abrar for a single before he went for an extravagant reverse sweep and was dismissed. Resuming on 165-0, Latham and Devon Conway stretched their opening stand to record-breaking 183 before left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (1-73) struck in his first over. Conway (92) had added 10 to his overnight 82 but was out LBW off a delivery which spun sharply from the rough and Sarfaraz successfully overturned umpire Aleem Dar’s not out decision through television referral. Conway, who faced 176 balls, missed out on his century and hit 14 fours. The strong opening stand bettered New Zealand’s previous first-wicket record against Pakistan when Mark Richardson and Matthew Bell shared a 181-run partnership at Hamilton in 2001.

