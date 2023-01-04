live

Highlights Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand VS Pakistan 449 (131.0) 1st Innings 407/9 (132.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.08) PAK trail by 42 runs Last Wicket: Mir Hamza b Ish Sodhi 0 (1) - 397/9 in 128.5 Over Saud Shakeel 124 * (336) 17x4, 0x6 Abrar Ahmed 0 (9) 0x4, 0x6 Ajaz Patel (17-2-88-3) * Ish Sodhi (26-3-94-2)

AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

New Zealand’s stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

