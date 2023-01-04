Top Recommended Stories
Highlights Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS.
AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score
New Zealand’s stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
