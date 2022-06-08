LIVE SCORECARD | Pak vs WI 1st ODI, Multan

Heat is going to play a massive factor when Pakistan host West Indies in the first ODI at Multan on Wednesday (June 08). The hosts would be slight favourites under the extreme heat in comparison to the tourists. But the visiting side have a few players who would be coming fresh from the IPL – which may help. Again, this is a different format – it is 50-overs cricket.

Hope's well-made 127 and Shamarh Brooks' 70 Power Windies to 305 in 50 overs. West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi. Also Read - PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Pakistan, 2022 1st ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Multan Cricket Stadium, 4.30 PM IST June 8, Wednesday

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

PAK vs WI Squads

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

Squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.