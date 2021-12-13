Highlights PAK vs WI Score and Updates, 1st T20 Match

Karachi: Haider Ali- MOTM. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T 20 Series Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on December 13, Monday. After the cancelation of the recent tour by major nations, Pakistan will breathe a sigh of relief with West Indies touring their nation for a white-ball series. The tour will consist of a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. However, things are not going as per plan as the touring party witnessed a total of four COVID-19 positive cases ahead of the start of the T20I series. WI players Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a support staff member tested positive for the virus and had to be ruled out of the tour. PCB is still confident of taking the series ahead as per schedule. Pakistan have history on their side as their head-to-head record against West Indies gives the Men in Green the upper hand. Also, check the PAK vs WI 1st T20 Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies Live match, Pakistan vs West Indies Live score today, PAK vs WI T20 Live video, Live Cricket, 1st T20 Live, PAK vs WI live score, SonyLIV app live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch PAK vs WI 1st T20 live match, PAK vs WI 1st T20 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Pakistan vs West Indies match, PAK vs WI 1st T20 Live match score, Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score. You can watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live Blog from National Stadium, Karachi.Also Read - PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan vs West Indies T20 Match, Injury And Team News From National Stadium at 6:30 PM IST December 13 Monday