PKL 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinch 2nd Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Puneri Paltan 33-29

Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch Pro kabaddi League 2022 title by four points.

Updated: December 17, 2022 9:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PKL 2022 Final: Jaipur Pink Panthers Clinch 2nd Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Puneri Paltan 33-29. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9 FINAL Match Score and Updates: The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan played out a high octane final, but the Panthers ensured that they stayed in the lead for most part of the match and eventually won the match 33-29 to emerge as champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, here on Saturday.

V Ajith, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best players for Jaipur with 6 points each on the night.

Pankaj Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the match as the Puneri Paltan inched ahead at 3-1. However, the Jaipur side fought back and levelled the scores at 3-3. But Gaurav Khatri tackled Arjun Deshwal and helped the Pune side regain the lead at 5-4 in the 9th minute.

Thereafter, V Ajith stepped up his game as Jaipur levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides played out a neck and neck contest until Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up a raid and a tackle point in quick succession and helped Pune take the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute.

However, Ajith caught out Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri to help Jaipur put their noses in front at 12-10 in the 19th minute. The Panthers managed to hold the lead at 14-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 22nd minute to take a substantial lead at 18-13. However, Akash Shinde pulled off a multi-point raid and Pune tackled Ajith soon after to get within touching distance of Jaipur’s score at 17-18. But Ankush tackled Akash Shinde and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, Aditya Shinde caught out Ankush and Sahul Kumar to keep Pune in the game at 20-23.

But Jaipur’s Captain Sunil Kumar pulled off a couple of brilliant tackle points as the Panthers continued to stay in the lead at 27-22 in the 34th minute. However, the Pune side didn’t give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute and stayed in the contest at 25-29.

Thereafter, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith and Aditya Shinde effected a raid, but Puneri still couldn’t find a way to level the scores as Jaipur led at 31-29 in the dying minutes of the game. The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second PKL title.

Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Jaipur Pink Panthers won the PKL 9 title by four points, well it was a nail-biter clash between both teams but Jaipur won in the end. Looks like the last-moment comeback strategy flopped against the Panthers.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur Pink Panthers won the PKL 2022 title by four points. JAI 33-29 PUN

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: AND YESSSS Jaipur Pink Panthers won the game… What a game it was…

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan is making a comeback… This is unbelievable just 29 seconds left for the game… JAI 31-29 PUN

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Just one minute and eight seconds left for the game. Nail-biter is going on.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The side has finally got the advantage and got 2 points.. JAI 30-27 PUN

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Puneri Paltan Asked for another review for foul-play.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur Pink Panthers are just 5 points ahead and there is less than 2 minutes left for the game. JAI 30-25 PUN

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Are we going to witness a comeback from Puneri Paltan?

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022 Final Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: The Pink Panthers don’t want to leave any loose end, despite Puneri Paltan is working hard. JAI 29-24 PUN

