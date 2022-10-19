AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 12 Match Updates, GUJ vs UP, BLR vs TAM: An impressive raiding performance but a lack luster defense saw UP Yoddhas go down 45-51 to the Gujarat Giants in match 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. The match had as many as four raiders picking up Super 10s that included UP Yoddhas star raiders Pardeep Narwal (17) and Surender Gill (14). UP Yoddhas are now placed sixth with 13 points to their kitty from 5 games so far this season. UP Yoddhas will next play Tamil Thalaivas on October 23.Also Read - BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 29 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 19 Wed

On the other hand, home-side Bengaluru defeated Tamil Thalaivas 45-28. Also Read - GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 28 Between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 19 Wed

Live Updates

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: That’s it! Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28. BLR 45-28 TAM

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: Bengaluru Bulls leading 34-25. BLR 34-25 TAM

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: Bengaluru Bulls are leading 19-12 now!! As we speak it’s now 20-13. BLR 20-13 TAM

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: Bengaluru Bulls leading 13-5!! Big 8-point lead now !! BLR 13-5 TAM

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: Bengaluru making their presence felt in the early stages of the game. BLR Lead 4-2. BLR 4-2 TAM

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: It’s early stages of the game and the score is locked even-stevens with one point each. BLR 1-1 TAM

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- BLR vs TAM: It’s the South Indian Derby!! Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they will raid first against the Tamil Thalaivas! Let’s Play!

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- GUJ vs UP: That’s it! End of the match!! Gujarat Giants win this contest by 51-45. Stay tuned to this space, as the second match coming is just moments away. GUJ 51-45 UP

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- GUJ vs UP: Less than 2 minutes to go, Gujarat Giants have taken a 11 point lead now. GUJ 50-38 UP

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE PKL, Day 12- GUJ vs UP: Gujarat Giants Lead 45-37 now! As we speak, the Giants have earned another point. HELLO! IT’S ALL-OUT FOR GUJ! Giants Lead 49-38. GUJ 49-38 UP