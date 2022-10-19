AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Day 12 Match Updates, GUJ vs UP, BLR vs TAM: An impressive raiding performance but a lack luster defense saw UP Yoddhas go down 45-51 to the Gujarat Giants in match 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday. The match had as many as four raiders picking up Super 10s that included UP Yoddhas star raiders Pardeep Narwal (17) and Surender Gill (14). UP Yoddhas are now placed sixth with 13 points to their kitty from 5 games so far this season. UP Yoddhas will next play Tamil Thalaivas on October 23.Also Read - BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 29 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 19 Wed

On the other hand, home-side Bengaluru defeated Tamil Thalaivas 45-28.