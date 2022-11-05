Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, Thalaivas Emerge Victorious, UP-HAR Ends in a Tie

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022: Bengal, Thalaivas Emerge Victorious, UP-HAR Ends in a Tie. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat, Bengal, Thalaivas, Titans, Haryana, UP in Action on Saturday TRIPLE Panga. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, GUJ vs BEN, TAM vs TEL, HAR vs UP: After three action-packed matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night, Saturday brings fans another triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

GUJ vs BEN, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Captain Maninder Singh led from the front with 20 points as Bengal Warriors put up a clinical performance to register a 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League.

TAM vs TEL, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-31 to win the bragging rights in the Southern Derby.

HAR vs UP, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas had to settle for a draw as PKL saw the 6th tie of the season. The match ends in a 36-36 draw.

