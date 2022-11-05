Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, Thalaivas Emerge Victorious, UP-HAR Ends in a Tie

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022: Bengal, Thalaivas Emerge Victorious, UP-HAR Ends in a Tie. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

Published: November 5, 2022 11:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat, Bengal, Thalaivas, Titans, Haryana, UP in Action on Saturday TRIPLE Panga. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, GUJ vs BEN, TAM vs TEL, HAR vs UP: After three action-packed matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night, Saturday brings fans another triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. Saturday’s action pits Gujarat Giants against Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas versus Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers against U.P. Yoddhas.

GUJ vs BEN, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Captain Maninder Singh led from the front with 20 points as Bengal Warriors put up a clinical performance to register a 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League. 

TAM vs TEL, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-31 to win the bragging rights in the Southern Derby.

HAR vs UP, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddhas had to settle for a draw as PKL saw the 6th tie of the season. The match ends in a 36-36 draw. 

Live Updates

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: We have a tie today!! 6th tie of the season!! UP and Haryana have to settle for a 36-36 draw. UP 36-36 HAR

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: UP Yoddhas leading 33-31. Close game going on! Anybody can win! UP 33-31 HAR

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: We are back for the second-half! UP Yoddhas lead 26-16. 1 point each won in the opening stages of the second-half.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: We break for half-time!! UP Yoddhas lead Haryana Steelers 25-15 in the half-way stage. UP 25-15 HAR

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: UP Yoddha enjoying an 11-point lead! UP 21-10 HAR

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: The match is locked at 6-6 as of now and as we speak UP take the lead. UP 7-6 HAR

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers is now underway in Pune!

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas win this contest 39-31! Bragging Rights goes to the Thalaivas. TAM 39-31 TEL

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas leading 28-23 with 5 minutes to go in the game. TAM 28-23 TEL

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas are back into the game~ They lead by a point! 23-22. It’s evenly poised from here! TAM 23-22 TEL

