Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas Emerge Victorious on SUPER Sunday

PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas Emerge Victorious on SUPER Sunday.

Updated: November 6, 2022 9:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Nov 6. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, PUN vs TAM: We saw three top-notch matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 last night and Sunday promises to be just as exciting with a double header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits Bengaluru Bulls against Gujarat Giants while Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second game.

BLR vs GUJ, Bengaluru FC vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls kept exchanging the momentum throughout their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 contest, but raider Parteek Dhaiya’s consistent effort helped the Giants register a 46-44 victory in Pune on Sunday. Dhaiya scored a total of 16 points in the match.

PUN vs TAM, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Tamil Thalaivas pulled off a thrilling 35-34 victory over Puneri Paltan in an enthralling game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Sunday, maintaining their unbeaten run and continuing their march up the table. In the process, the Thalaivas also broke the Paltan’s five-match unbeaten streak and extended their own. Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar (15 points) and Thalaivas’ Narender (13 points) were the top raiders for the day

Live Updates

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 35-34! What a match we witnessed tonight! TAM 35-34 PUN

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas now leading 34-32. As we speak it’s 34-33. TAM 34-33 PUN

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas leading 28-22 in the game. Puneri Paltan need to find a way out. TAM 28-22 PUN

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: We are back for the second-half, Tamil Thalaivas leading 18-15 now. TAM 18-15 PUN

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: It’s Half-Time! Tamil Thalaivas lead Puneri Paltan 16-15. HT: TAM 16-15 PUN

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas leading 12-11 in the game. Slender lead and anybody’s game from here on. TAM 12-11 PUN

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match is underway in Pune!!

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44. The 2nd placed team has been defeated. GUJ 46-44 BLR

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Bengaluru Bulls leading 27-25. As we speak it’s 28-25 now! BLR 28-25 GUJ

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Bengaluru Bulls have made a comeback into the game. The score is now locked at 23-23. BLR 23-23 GUJ

Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:45 PM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 9:45 PM IST