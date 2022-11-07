Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious on Day 27.
AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, MUM vs JAI, PAT vs HAR: We saw two top class matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday and Day 27 promises to be just as exciting with another double header on the cards at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.
Also Read:
- PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 65 Between Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shivchhatrapati, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 7 Mon
- MUM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 64 Between U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 7 Mon
- Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas Emerge Victorious on SUPER Sunday
MUM vs JAI, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious over U Mumba in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. JAI won by 42-39.
PAT vs HAR, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Sachin and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh starred for Patna Pirates on Monday as they picked up a big 41-32 win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.