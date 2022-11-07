Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Emerge Victorious

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, MUM vs JAI, PAT vs HAR: We saw two top class matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday and Day 27 promises to be just as exciting with another double header on the cards at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.

MUM vs JAI, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious over U Mumba in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. JAI won by 42-39.

PAT vs HAR, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Sachin and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh starred for Patna Pirates on Monday as they picked up a big 41-32 win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

