Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Mumba, Patna Emerge Victorious

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Mumba, Patna Emerge Victorious.

Updated: November 11, 2022 10:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Mumba, Patna Emerge Victorious. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, UP vs HAR, MUM vs PUN, PAT vs JAI: The action in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 continues this Friday with another electrifying triple header in store at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.

UP vs HAR, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: Surender Gill starred as U.P. Yoddhas handed Haryana Steelers their third consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

MUM vs PUN, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Ashish pulled off a Do-or-Die raid in the last seconds of the match to help U Mumba prevail over Puneri Paltan in a close contest in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. U Mumbai and Puneri Paltan were engaged in a neck-and-neck battle but the Mumbai side played its cards better in the last few minutes of the match to eventually defeat Puneri Paltan 34-33 on the night.

PAT vs JAI, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30 in the third and final game of the day.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30. FT: PAT 37-30 JAI

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Patna Pirates lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 20-13 at the break.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: Patna Pirates leading 17-12 in the game. PAT 17-12 JAI

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: The match is currently locked at 5-5. PAT 5-5 JAI

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, PAT vs JAI: What a match we had!!! U Mumba defeats table toppers Puneri Paltan 34-33 in a thrilling game! MUM 34-33 PUN

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: Puneri Paltan leading 19-16 so far in the second-half. PUN 19-16 MUM

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: Nothing to separate the teams! Both teams go into break with a 15-15 score-line.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: The score is locked 12-12 in the game. PUN 12-12 MUM

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, MUM vs PUN: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match is underway and the Paltan lead 3-2 so far in the game. PUN 3-2 MUM

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, UP vs HAR: UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34 in the first match! UP 40-36 HAR

Published Date: November 11, 2022 10:52 PM IST

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 10:52 PM IST