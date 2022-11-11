live

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP, Mumba, Patna Emerge Victorious

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, UP vs HAR, MUM vs PUN, PAT vs JAI: The action in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 continues this Friday with another electrifying triple header in store at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match of the evening U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Haryana Steelers, whereas U Mumba will meet Puneri Paltan in the second and Patna Pirates will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the third game.



UP vs HAR, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers: Surender Gill starred as U.P. Yoddhas handed Haryana Steelers their third consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

MUM vs PUN, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Ashish pulled off a Do-or-Die raid in the last seconds of the match to help U Mumba prevail over Puneri Paltan in a close contest in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. U Mumbai and Puneri Paltan were engaged in a neck-and-neck battle but the Mumbai side played its cards better in the last few minutes of the match to eventually defeat Puneri Paltan 34-33 on the night.

PAT vs JAI, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Patna Pirates defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30 in the third and final game of the day.

