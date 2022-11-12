Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious.
AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.
Also Read:
- JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 75 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 9:30 PM IST Nov 12 Saturday
- TEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 74 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 12 Sat
- BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 73 Between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST November 12 Sat
BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) helped Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.
TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill’s inspired raiding helped the U.P. Yoddhas achieve a 41-30 victory over the Telugu Titans in the second game of the day in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.
JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Dabang Delhi 57-32 at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.