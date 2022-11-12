live

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) helped Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill’s inspired raiding helped the U.P. Yoddhas achieve a 41-30 victory over the Telugu Titans in the second game of the day in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Dabang Delhi 57-32 at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

