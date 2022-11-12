live

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious.

Updated: November 12, 2022 10:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengal, UP, Jaipur Emerge Victorious. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, BEN vs GUJ, TEL vs UP, JAI vs DEL: On Saturday, vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 serves us another terrific triple header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will meet Gujarat Giants, while Telugu Titans will face U.P. Yoddhas in the second and Jaipur Pink Panthers will battle it out against Dabang Delhi K.C. in the third game.

BEN vs GUJ, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) helped Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

TEL vs UP, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill’s inspired raiding helped the U.P. Yoddhas achieve a 41-30 victory over the Telugu Titans in the second game of the day in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

JAI vs DEL, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Dabang Delhi 57-32 at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex.

Live Updates

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Dabang Delhi 57-32. JAI 57-32 DEL

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 32-17 so far in the game. JAI 32-17 DEL

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans 41-30. UP 41-30 TEL

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas Lead Telugu Titans 21-15 at the break. UP 21-15 TEL

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: UP Yoddhas lead Telugu Titans 17-11. UP 17-11 TEL

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, TEL vs UP: The match is locked at 3-3. As we speak Telugu lead 4-3. TEL 4-3 UP

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 to break into the Top 6. Next up:- Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors have taken a big lead in the game! The 2019 champions lead 31-21. BEN 31-21 GUJ

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Bengal Warriors dominating in the second-half. BEN Lead 23-19. BEN 23-19 GUJ

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022, BEN vs GUJ: Gujarat Titans lead 15-14 at the break. HT: GUJ 15-14

Published Date: November 12, 2022 10:41 PM IST

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 10:41 PM IST