Highlights VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to maintain their perfect start to Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 when they face Bengal Warriors today. The Bulls have won their matches in the ongoing campaign and will aim for a third successive victory. Their attack has been led by Vikash Kandola and Bharat in Season 9 with the former scoring 17 raid points and the latter amassing 16 raid points so far.Also Read - Highlights PKL 2022 UP vs DEL, Score: Defending Champions Dabang Delhi K.C. Win The Game