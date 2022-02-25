Highlights Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC SCORE TODAY As it Happened

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of the Pro Kabaddi final league final match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. It was a moment of history for Dabang Delhi KC as they clinched their first ever Pro Kabaddi League title. Patna Pirates were leading by 17-15 against Dabang Delhi in the first half. The raiders from the both the teams are on fire and are not willing to give up. However, it was Vijay from Dabang Delhi who produced magic at the Kabaddi mat.Also Read - PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Final Between Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST February 25 Friday

Marquee Patna Pirates defender Mohammedreza Chiyaneh was not at his best today which created a lot of difference in the game. Sachin Tanwar tried to create some chances with his raids, however, it was Manjeet Chillar from Delhi who edged him out everytime. At the end, the game went to Delhi as they won by 1 point (37-36).

Interestingly, Patna struggled in both the league matches against Delhi. They lost the first match thanks to an incredible performance from all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. The second duel was a low-scoring affair which Delhi won thanks to Manjeet Chhillar’s High 5.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Championship on the line and Delhi is leading by 2 points. Probably the last raid from Delhi. DABANG DELHI KC WINS THEIR MAIDEN PRO KABADDI LEAGUE TITLE BY A WHISKER!!!!

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Patna has got two back to back points. Magician Vijay does the obvious. Delhi is leading by 3 points. Just a minute left in the game. Delhi 36-33 Patna.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Both teams have lost their reviews. Naveen Kumar is on the raid and he escapes unhurt. Just 2 and a half minutes left in the game. Patna 31-35 Delhi.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Just 4 and a half minutes left in the game. Patna gets a bonus point. Vijay is on fire. Gets a super raid and earns three points. Patna 30-35 Delhi.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Patna is not ready to give it up and scores 2 points and Delhi challenges it right away. No bonus for Patna. Review successful for Delhi. Patna 29-32 Delhi.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Another two points but Patna goes for a review. Review is unsuccessful and Delhi is leading by 4 points. Delhi 32-28 Patna.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Patna has just one player left. They are close to an all out. ALL OUT!!!! Dabang Delhi KC gets the all crucial three points. Delhi lead by 3. Delhi 30-28 Patna.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: What a match this has been till now for Delhi. They were trailing by 4 points. However, now they are going neck to neck. Just as we speak, another point for Delhi. Delhi 25-24 Patna.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Naveen Kumar YOU Champion!!! Incredible.. Scores a point before just before strategic break. Patna 24-24 Delhi.

    LIVE | PAT vs DEL PKL 8 Final Score: Patna Pirates scored another raid. Incredible stuff from the former champions. Just as we speak, Delhi scores a superb bonus for them. Patna 24-23 Delhi.