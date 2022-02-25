Highlights Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC SCORE TODAY As it Happened

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the highlights coverage of the Pro Kabaddi final league final match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. It was a moment of history for Dabang Delhi KC as they clinched their first ever Pro Kabaddi League title. Patna Pirates were leading by 17-15 against Dabang Delhi in the first half. The raiders from the both the teams are on fire and are not willing to give up. However, it was Vijay from Dabang Delhi who produced magic at the Kabaddi mat.Also Read - PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Final Between Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST February 25 Friday

Marquee Patna Pirates defender Mohammedreza Chiyaneh was not at his best today which created a lot of difference in the game. Sachin Tanwar tried to create some chances with his raids, however, it was Manjeet Chillar from Delhi who edged him out everytime. At the end, the game went to Delhi as they won by 1 point (37-36).

Interestingly, Patna struggled in both the league matches against Delhi. They lost the first match thanks to an incredible performance from all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. The second duel was a low-scoring affair which Delhi won thanks to Manjeet Chhillar’s High 5.

