AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9- Day 4: MUM vs UP, DEL vs GUJ: Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five in the match. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC were in sublime form as they recorded their second victory at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Gujarat Giants 53-33. Leading the charge for Delhi were Naveen Kumar and Manjeet, both of whom registered Super 10s.