AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 9- Day 4: MUM vs UP, DEL vs GUJ: Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday. Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five in the match. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC were in sublime form as they recorded their second victory at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 after defeating Gujarat Giants 53-33. Leading the charge for Delhi were Naveen Kumar and Manjeet, both of whom registered Super 10s.Also Read - PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 13 Between Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 11 Tue

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi Beat Gujarat Giants by a massive margin of 20 points! DEL 53-33 GUJ

  • 9:37 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi leading now 45-31. DEL 45-31 GUJ

  • 9:29 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: No stopping Dabang Delhi tonight! Extend lead to 43-23. DEL 43-23 GUJ

  • 9:20 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi dominating play, leading by 36-24. DEL 36-24 GUJ

  • 9:15 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi lead 25-20. DEL 25-20

  • 9:10 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: We are back for the second-half!!

  • 9:03 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: First-Half done and dusted! Dabang Delhi Lead 21-17 at Half-Time.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Gujarat Giants leading 11-9. Slender Lead! DEL 9-11 GUJ

  • 8:52 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Dabang Delhi is leading 8-7 as of now! DEL 8-7 GUJ

  • 8:41 PM IST

    VIVO Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Delhi Leading 2-1 as of now! DEL 2-1 GUJ