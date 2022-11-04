Highlights PKL, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Patna, Jaipur, Paltan Emerge Victorious on Friday Triple Header

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, 2022: Patna, Jaipur, Paltan Emerge Victorious on Friday Triple Header in Pune.

Updated: November 4, 2022 11:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, LIVE PKL 2022, LIVE Pro Kabaddi League, LIVE PAT vs MUM, LIVE DEL vs JAI, LIVE UP vs PUN, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, PAT vs MUM Match 56, DEL vs JAI Match 57, UP vs PUN Match 58, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi matches, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Latest news, VIVO Pro Kabaddi India, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Venue, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Raids, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Awards, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Todays Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Match Updates, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights News, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Best Players, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Teams Highlights, PKL, PKL Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi in Bengaluru, VIVO Pro Kabaddi UP team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi best Team, VIVO Pro Kabaddi, VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2022, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Points Table, VIVO Pro Kabaddi highlights Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Today Match, VIVO Pro Kabaddi Highlights Teams, VIVO Pro Kabaddi
Highlights Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022. (Image: Twitter/IANS)

AS IT HAPPENED VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 Match Updates, PAT vs MUM, DEL vs JAI, UP vs PUN: In today’s triple header show at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the first match, followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers and the final match of the day will be between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan.

Also Read:

PAT vs MUM, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin’s efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over the Mumbai side in the Pro Kabaddi League.

DEL vs JAI, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Jaipur Pink Panthers held off a late resurgence from Dabang Delhi K.C. to win 45-40 in a thriller at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in the second header of the day. 

UP vs PUN, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan:  Raider Akash Shinde was the star with 15 points as the Puneri Paltan came out all guns blazing and registered a 40-31 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the final match of the day.

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: That’s it! Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas 40-31. PUN 40-31 UP

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan leading 35-25, 7 minutes to go in the game now. PUN 35-25 UP

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: We are back for the second-half, Puneri Paltana re leading 23-18. PUN 23-18 UP

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan lead UP Yoddhas 19-11 at half-time. HT: PUN 19-11 UP

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: Puneri Paltan are at their dominating best tonight! The lead UP Yoddhas 18-9. As we speak the lead is now 19-9. PUN 19-9 UP

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, UP vs PUN: The third match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan is underway and the the Paltan have a 2-1 lead as of now. As we speak, it’s 2-2 now. UP 2-2 PUN

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: That’s it!! Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40. JAI 45-40 DEL

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Pink Panthers leading 41-28. JAI 41-28 DEL

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 40-26 in the game. JAI 40-26 DEL

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2022-23, DEL vs JAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their lead 36-23. JAI 36-23 DEL

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 4, 2022 11:56 PM IST

Updated Date: November 4, 2022 11:56 PM IST