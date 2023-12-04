Home

PKL 2023 Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors Emerge Victorious On Day 3

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33. Bengal Warriors edge Bengaluru Bulls 32-30.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors.

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Arjun Deshwal (17 points) and Aslam Inamdar (10 pts) excelled as Puneri Paltan produced a brilliant all-round display to stun defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 at the EKA Arena on Monday. On the other hand, in his first start this season, Maninder Singh scored 11 points as Bengal Warriors dominated most of the game and emerged 32-30 victorious against Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal were going strong but the Bulls fought in the final minutes of the match to make it a close contest. However, the Warriors emerged victorious as Maninder Singh set the tone for them.

