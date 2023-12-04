Top Recommended Stories

PKL 2023 Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan, Bengal Warriors Emerge Victorious On Day 3

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33. Bengal Warriors edge Bengaluru Bulls 32-30.

Updated: December 5, 2023 12:18 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors.

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Arjun Deshwal (17 points) and Aslam Inamdar (10 pts) excelled as Puneri Paltan produced a brilliant all-round display to stun defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 at the EKA Arena on Monday. On the other hand, in his first start this season, Maninder Singh scored 11 points as Bengal Warriors dominated most of the game and emerged 32-30 victorious against Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal were going strong but the Bulls fought in the final minutes of the match to make it a close contest. However, the Warriors emerged victorious as Maninder Singh set the tone for them.

Live Updates

  • Dec 5, 2023 12:10 AM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Bengal Warriors edge Bengaluru Bulls! The 2019 Champions emerge victorious by 32-30. So Paltan and Bengal emerge victorious on 3rd day!

  • Dec 4, 2023 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Bengal Warriors have taken a big 9-point lead! They lead 24-15. BEN 24-15 BLR

  • Dec 4, 2023 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: It’s Half-Time! Bengal Warriors lead 14-11. BEN 14-11 BLR

  • Dec 4, 2023 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Bengal Warriors lead Bengaluru Bulls 12-9. BEN 12-9 BLR

  • Dec 4, 2023 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: That’s it! Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33. Next up, Bengaluru take on Bengal!

  • Dec 4, 2023 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Puneri Paltan have turned this around and with few seconds to go, they lead Jaipur 37-30.

  • Dec 4, 2023 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: It’s Half-time!! Jaipur lead Paltan 18-14.

  • Dec 4, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken a good lead! Good comeback! Jaipur lead Pune 16-10. PUN 10-16 JAI

  • Dec 4, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: The defending champions script comeback and the score is now locked at 7-7. PUN 7-7 JAI

  • Dec 4, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE PKL 2023, Day 3 Updates: The first match is underway and Puneri Paltan are leading 5-3 in the early stages of the match.

