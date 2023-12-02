Top Recommended Stories

PKL 10 Highlights, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants, U Mumba Victorious On Opening Day

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants, U Mumba emerge victorious on opening day in Ahmedabad.

Updated: December 2, 2023 11:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 10, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

AS IT HAPPENED | VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Match Score and Updates: Raider Sonu did the star turn as Gujarat Giants put up a scintillating performance to defeat Telugu Titans 38-32 in the opening match of Season 10. Sonu scored 11 touch points and his teammate Rakesh chipped in with 5 touch points in the match. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans’ Captain Pawan Sehrawat returned to the Pro Kabaddi League with a bang through a Super 10. Fine performances by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (11 points), Rinku and Guman Singh ensured that U Mumba would walk away with a 34-31 win against U.P. Yoddhas. A compact and in-form U Mumbai turned on the style in their tournament opener as they swatted away the challenge of the traditional powerhouse from Uttar Pradesh. The Mumbai side got the better of the early exchanges in the first half, keeping the dangerous raiding unit of the U.P. Yoddhas at arm’s length.

