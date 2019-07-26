Live Updates

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Rohit, Sachin Fire as Fortunegiants Thrash UP 44-19

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Rohit Gulia is showing his class in do-or-die raids as he extends the Fortunegiants lead to U.P. YODDHA 18-41 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Gujarat’s More G B tries an ambitious move but he is brought down to the ground by Nitesh Kumar.

    Monu Goyat also falters, he is tackled by Sunil Kumar.

    After an empty raid from Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal gets a Super tackle on Shrikant Jadhav. HIGH 5!

    U.P. YODDHA 12-29 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
  • 8:02 PM IST

    Fortunegiants are running away with the game. They have not provided a single point to UP in the second half. U.P. YODDHA 9-26 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

  • 7:53 PM IST
    Rohit Gulia breaches the 100 raid-points mark in PKL history and becomes the fastest to get there. Monu Goyat is unsuccessful ins his raid as More GB return empty. U.P. YODDHA 9-19 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
  • 7:51 PM IST

    Fortunegants look compact in defense and resilient in the attack. They are running away with this one it seems…

    U.P. YODDHA 8-19 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
  • 7:49 PM IST

    Can the big names from UP stage a memorable comeback?

  • 7:48 PM IST
    Surender Singh comes in on the DO OR DIE gets a touch on Rohit Gulia. But in the raid on the other side, Rohit Gulia gets an ALL OUT, as Nitesh Kumar was the last man. Is Gujarat running away with this one? Can UP make a comeback…

    U.P. YODDHA 7-15 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
  • 7:44 PM IST

    Fortunegiants in the meanwhile have taken an eight-point lead. U.P. YODDHA 6-14 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Highlights UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match 10 Pro Kabaddi League 2019

U.P. Yoddha will be looking for their first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) when the two sides will face each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Gujarat, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum after registering an impressive win over defending champs Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener.

UP Starting VII: Monu Goyat, Narender, Amit, Azad Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

UP Yoddha players jog out next.

Gujarat Starting VII: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit

The Gujarat Fortunegiants come in first.

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Predicted starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sumit and More GB