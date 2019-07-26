

















Highlights UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match 10 Pro Kabaddi League 2019

U.P. Yoddha will be looking for their first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) when the two sides will face each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Gujarat, on the other hand, will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum after registering an impressive win over defending champs Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener.

UP Starting VII: Monu Goyat, Narender, Amit, Azad Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

UP Yoddha players jog out next.

Gujarat Starting VII: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, GB More, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit

The Gujarat Fortunegiants come in first.

TOSS – The toss between U.P. Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Predicted starting 7s —

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Sachin Kumar and Narender.

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi, Sumit and More GB