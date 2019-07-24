

















Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: Having lost two of their opening games, hosts Telugu Tians will look to get their campaign on winning tracks when they face Dabang Delhi KC in the second match of the day. The Titans lost their first match against U Mumba, which was also the tournament opener, and then they succumbed to defeat in the south Indian derby against Tamil Thalaivas. The two consecutive losses exposed their flaws and the disbalances in the raiding and attacking unit. Their star player Siddharth Bahubali Desai hasn’t been able to produce a standout performance and the team will hope he gets his best out against Delhi.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season and would expect to get a positive outcome against a desolate Telugu Titans. Led by captain Joginder Singh Narwal, Delhi boasts a strong defensive line with the likes of ‘The Hawk’ Ravindar Pahala and Vishal Mane. In the form of young talents like Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh, Dabang Delhi also owns a strong attacking unit. The signing of Vijay Malik from Patna Pirates had also given the team a potent all-rounder.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Date: July 24, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.