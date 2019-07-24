Live Updates

  • 9:32 PM IST

    It was drama and confusion that the game witnessed in the final seconds. But Dabang Delhi held its nerves and came out victorious by the slightest margin possible. Also, with this Telugu Titans has now lost all their three matches of this season so far. Hope you enjoyed our LIVE COVERAGE, joins us tomorrow at the same time.

    FINAL SCORE

    HYD: 33, DEL: 34

  • 9:29 PM IST

    This game is going straight down to the wire. With less than one minute to go the teams are separated by only one point.
    HYD: 32, DEL: 33

  • 9:27 PM IST

    What a player he has been for his team today!

  • 9:24 PM IST

    With just four minutes to Dabang Delhi has gained a lead of four points, the highest in the game till now. Will they be able to hold the lead or we will see Telugu Titans coming back and equalize which has been the case throughout the match?

    HYD: 28, DEL: 32
  • 9:20 PM IST

    Well, the Bahubali Siddharth Desai might not have been at his best, but Suraj Desai has surely been. He has scored 14 points in Hyderabad’s total of 28. Speaks volume doesn’t it?

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Telugu Titans, after a slow start, is finally producing some beauties. After a super tackle they now scored a four-point super raid. What a leap it was from Suraj Desai.

    HYD: 28, DEL: 27
  • 9:09 PM IST

    Though the match has not seen plenty of points that the fans were hoping to see. But Naveen Kumar has not disappointed as he scores the first Super 10 of the match. The match anyway still remains the same story with both the teams on same points.

    HYD: 22, DEL: 22


  • 9:04 PM IST

    This match is just behaving like a pendulum which never settles for one side. It was Delhi who was leading but Hyderabad came from behind and gained a lead in the second half only to see Delhi equalize but they have now again gained the lead.

    HYD: 17, DEL: 15
  • 9:01 PM IST

    What a start!!

    That’s a great start from Telugu Titans as they scored the first points of the second half with a super tackle. Is it the start of something? Are some aggressive displays on the line for us?

    HYD: 14, DEL: 13

  • 8:59 PM IST

    As evident in the first half, no team is ready to leave an inch. Both the teams have been firm on their grounds and displaying a solid show of defensive kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC LIVE from Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: Having lost two of their opening games, hosts Telugu Tians will look to get their campaign on winning tracks when they face Dabang Delhi KC in the second match of the day. The Titans lost their first match against U Mumba, which was also the tournament opener, and then they succumbed to defeat in the south Indian derby against Tamil Thalaivas. The two consecutive losses exposed their flaws and the disbalances in the raiding and attacking unit. Their star player Siddharth Bahubali Desai hasn’t been able to produce a standout performance and the team will hope he gets his best out against Delhi.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season and would expect to get a positive outcome against a desolate Telugu Titans. Led by captain Joginder Singh Narwal, Delhi boasts a strong defensive line with the likes of ‘The Hawk’ Ravindar Pahala and Vishal Mane. In the form of young talents like Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh, Dabang Delhi also owns a strong attacking unit. The signing of Vijay Malik from Patna Pirates had also given the team a potent all-rounder.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Date: July 24, 2019.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Predicted Playing Seven

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Anil Kumar.

 