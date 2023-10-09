Home

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day-2: Pawan Sehrawat, who was acquired by Telugu Titans, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event

Top highlights from the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Player Auction.

• 118 players sold over the two days of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction.

• Pawan Sehrawat broke his own record for the most expensive player in PKL Player Auction history.

• Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player ever.

• Fazel Atrachali retains his record for the most expensive defender in PKL history.

• Among the Category C players, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 68 lakh from U Mumba.

• Among the Category D players, Nitin Kumar emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 32.2 lakh from Bengal Warriors.

