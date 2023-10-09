Top Recommended Stories

Highlights | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Pawan Sehrawat-Maninder Singh Steal Show

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day-2: Pawan Sehrawat, who was acquired by Telugu Titans, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event

Updated: October 10, 2023 10:31 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Top highlights from the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Player Auction.
• 118 players sold over the two days of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction.
• Pawan Sehrawat broke his own record for the most expensive player in PKL Player Auction history.
• Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player ever.
• Fazel Atrachali retains his record for the most expensive defender in PKL history.
• Among the Category C players, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 68 lakh from U Mumba.
• Among the Category D players, Nitin Kumar emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 32.2 lakh from Bengal Warriors.

Live Updates

  • Oct 10, 2023 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Himanshu Chaudhary will Join Haryana Steelers for Rs 9 lakhs.

  • Oct 10, 2023 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Young Defender Gaurav Dahiya to join Telugu Titans for Season 10. He has been picked up by the Titans for Rs 9 lakhs.

  • Oct 10, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Ran Singh to stay with Bengaluru bulls in season 10 as well. He was bought at his base prce of Rs 13 lakhs.

  • Oct 10, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    A steal for the Thalaivas!

  • Oct 10, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Surinder Nada goes UNSOLD. So many surprises on Day 2 of the auction in Mumbai.

  • Oct 10, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Samuel Wafala from Kenya lapped up by UP Toddhas for Rs 13 lakhs.

  • Oct 10, 2023 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Pro Kabaddi (PKL-10) 2023 Auction Day 2: Jitender Yadav from Rajasthan to join Gujarat Giants in PKL Season 10. He was lapped up for his base price of Rs 9 Lakhs.

  • Oct 10, 2023 2:58 PM IST
    Check Remaining Purse of All Teams
    Bengal Warriors – 48.196 L, .Bengaluru Bulls – 1.006 Cr. , Dabang Delhi – 64.446L., Gujarat Giants – 47.671L, Haryana Steelers – 84.646L, Jaipur Pink Panthers – 49.958L, Patna Pirates – 1.454 Cr., Puneri Paltan – 29.115L, Tamil Thalaivas – 1.564 Cr., Telugu Titans – 45.127L, U Mumba – 40.634L, UP Yoddhas – 69.428L
  • Oct 10, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    PKL Auction 2023 LIVE – Akash Prasher a Young Player to join Dabang Delhi KC in PKL season 10.

  • Oct 10, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    PKL Auction LIVE – Ankit goes to Patna Pirates for INR 31.50 Lacs!

