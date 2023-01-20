Home

Highlights PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Score and Updates: 10-Man Paris Saint-Germain Beat Riyadh Season Team 5-4

PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: 10-man Paris Saint-Germain defeated Saudi All-Stars 5-4 as the French side edge the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh Season Team to lift the Riyadh Cup

AS IT HAPPENED | PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023 Updates

Riyadh: 10-man Paris Saint-Germain defeated Saudi All-Stars 5-4 as the French side edge the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh Season Team to lift the Riyadh Cup on Thursday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring after receiving a delightful ball from Neymar and the Argentine made no mistake in putting it past the onrushing Al Owais. Riyadh Season Team was awarded a penalty and Ronaldo slotted in the equaliser. Minutes later Marquinhos squeezed in PSG’s second goal. Spaniard Juan Bernat was shown marching orders by the referee for illegally stopping Salem Al-Dawsari, who was through on goal. Brazilian Neymar missed a glorious chance from the spot to make it 3-1. Just at the stroke of half-time, Saudi All-Stars took advantage of the extra man and scored the equaliser once again through Cristiano Ronaldo. Sergio Ramos retained PSG’s lead just after the break, before the South Korean Jang made it all square again for the home side from a corner. Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike’s strike put the game beyond the All-Stars reach before Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisco got a consolation goal during stoppage time of the game. Cristiano’s brace earned him the Man of the Match Award.

