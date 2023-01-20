  • Home
PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: 10-man Paris Saint-Germain defeated Saudi All-Stars 5-4 as the French side edge the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh Season Team to lift the Riyadh Cup

Updated: January 20, 2023 12:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Riyadh: 10-man Paris Saint-Germain defeated Saudi All-Stars 5-4 as the French side edge the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh Season Team to lift the Riyadh Cup on Thursday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring after receiving a delightful ball from Neymar and the Argentine made no mistake in putting it past the onrushing Al Owais. Riyadh Season Team was awarded a penalty and Ronaldo slotted in the equaliser. Minutes later Marquinhos squeezed in PSG’s second goal. Spaniard Juan Bernat was shown marching orders by the referee for illegally stopping Salem Al-Dawsari, who was through on goal. Brazilian Neymar missed a glorious chance from the spot to make it 3-1. Just at the stroke of half-time, Saudi All-Stars took advantage of the extra man and scored the equaliser once again through Cristiano Ronaldo. Sergio Ramos retained PSG’s lead just after the break, before the South Korean Jang made it all square again for the home side from a corner. Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike’s strike put the game beyond the All-Stars reach before Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisco got a consolation goal during stoppage time of the game. Cristiano’s brace earned him the Man of the Match Award.

Live Updates

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Anderson Talisca gets one back at the last moment! But it’s too late as 10-man Paris beat Riyadh Season Team By 5-4. FT: PSG 5-4 Saudi All-Stars (Messi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mbappe, Ekitike::Ronaldo-2, Jang, Talisca)

  • 12:23 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Hugo Ekitike with a brilliant solo goal!!! The youngster makes his mark in absence of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi. 5-3 lead for the visitors. PSG 5-3 Saudi All-Stars (77th Min)

  • 12:07 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Mbappe, Navas, Messi has been taken off. The stars giving away chance to young players.

  • 12:06 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Ronaldo has been taken off! He had a good game today- 2 goals against a mighty PSG side. He’s still got it.

  • 12:05 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: It’s raining goals in Riyadh!! Kylian Mbappe makes no mistake from the spot!!! It’s 4-3 for the visitors!! PSG 4-3 Saudi All-Stars (59th Min)

  • 12:03 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: PENALTY FOR PSG!!! Glorious chance to take the lead again!!!

  • 12:02 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Riyadh equalises once again! It’s 3-3! What a game we are having!! South Korean Jang with the 3rd goal for the home side. PSG 3-3 Saudi All-Stars (57th Min)

  • 11:59 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOOOAL!!!! Sergio Ramos taps it in! Mbappe did all the job and laid it on plate for the onrushing Spaniard for the third goal for the visitors. PSG 3-2 Saudi All-Stars (54th Min)

  • 11:57 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: Mbappe with a brilliant shot after finding space inside the box but Al Owais was equal to it! Good save!! PSG 2-2 Saudi All-Stars (52nd Min)

  • 11:51 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: We are back after the break!! The match locked at 2-2! Riyadh Saudi All-Stars have the player advantage. But you can’t rule the the French side out with their star players still on the pitch.

Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Updated Date: January 20, 2023 12:43 AM IST