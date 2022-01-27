HIGHLIGHTS PSL Karachi Kings VS Multan Sultans Match 1

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the PSL 7 opening match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi. The PSL 2021 champions Multan Sultans start their PSL 7 journey with a win. We could have seen a big target on the board, but it was a deceptive pitch where the ball was not coming properly on to the bat. But the 2020 men’s T20I Player of the Year, Mohammad Rizwan, was there to guide them. Fifty to start the tournament. Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood also came in and Karachi was unable to get the quick wickets they needed to put pressure. They were also dealing with dew which also did not help the spinners.Also Read - Dawood's Nephew Rizwan Arrested by Anti-extortion Cell, Interrogation on

Teams Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David

