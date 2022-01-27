HIGHLIGHTS PSL Karachi Kings VS Multan Sultans Match 1

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the PSL 7 opening match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi. The PSL 2021 champions Multan Sultans start their PSL 7 journey with a win. We could have seen a big target on the board, but it was a deceptive pitch where the ball was not coming properly on to the bat. But the 2020 men's T20I Player of the Year, Mohammad Rizwan, was there to guide them. Fifty to start the tournament. Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood also came in and Karachi was unable to get the quick wickets they needed to put pressure. They were also dealing with dew which also did not help the spinners.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David

  • 11:52 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: The run-machine Rizwan reaches his fifty off 45 balls. Brings it up with a six over long-off. Was he even injured today? What a remarkable player. SIX! Tim David finishes it off in style. Multan Sultans win by 7 wickets.

  • 11:46 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Karachi Kings have been ordinary in the field right now. Appeal for LBW! Mohammed Nabi has been the equivalent of Imran Tahir in this innings. Ball tracking it is umpires call on the wickets. OH DEAR! Rizwan saved by just a whisker! Any other day, he was gone. Multan Sultans need 15 off 20 balls.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: A twist in the tale? Surely not. Mohammed Nabi removes Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw in quick successions. However, looks like it is already too late for the Kings. 20 runs required off 29 balls.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: SIX! Sohaib Maqsood clobbers it over long-on for a maximum. Lewis Gregory could only watch it sail over the long boundary. Multan needs 24 off 35 balls.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Maqsood-Rizwan are running away with the game. Multan Sultan in total control. Need 36 runs from 42 balls

  • 11:18 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Sohaib Maqsood belts Mohammed Taha for a huge SIX! straight over the bowler’s head. Things are getting easy and easy for Multan Sultans. Multan needs 43 runs off 54 balls.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Mohammed Taha bowls a good over. Just 5 off the over. However, Multan Sultans are in total control of the game. The required run-rate is less than 6 runs per over. With 9 wickets in hand, this is Multan’s game. FOUR! Rizwan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Multan 69/1 after 9.3 overs.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Lewis Gregory bowls a good over. Just four runs off the eighth over. Multan 62/1 at 8.2 overs.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: FOUR! Played fine by Rizwan and Babar Azam is not happy with the left arm spinner. Asking him to bowl in the middle, Babar was literally fuming with anger. Multans 55/1 after 7 overs.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    KAR vs MUL T20 Live Score: Umaid Asif into the attack and Rizwan flicks it past mid-on for a boundary. FOUR! Lovely from the Multan Sultans’ skipper. Maqsood joins Rizwan after Masood departs courtesy of a good catch at mid wicket by Lewis Gregory. Rizwan survives a run-out and has injured himself in the process. Physio is tending to Rizwan. Multans 43/1 after 5.4 overs.