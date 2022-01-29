HIGHLIGHTS PSL Quetta Gladiators VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 AS IT HAPPENED

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Malik’s fine knock in collaboration with Hussain Talat sealed the deal for Peshawar Zalmi in this match. The dew really helped Peshawar batters in this match where it was next to impossible to bowl with tight line and length.Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST January 28

Teams Squads Also Read - Pakistan Super League 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad Also Read - KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 8:30 PM IST January 27

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights Cricket Score, QUE vs PES T20 Highlights Score and QUE vs PES T20 Highlights Streaming Online, QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.