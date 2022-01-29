HIGHLIGHTS PSL Quetta Gladiators VS Peshawar Zalmi Match 2 AS IT HAPPENED

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the match between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. Malik’s fine knock in collaboration with Hussain Talat sealed the deal for Peshawar Zalmi in this match. The dew really helped Peshawar batters in this match where it was next to impossible to bowl with tight line and length.Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST January 28

Teams Squads Also Read - Pakistan Super League 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Duckett, Shimron Hetmyer, Luke Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ghulam Mudassar, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ali Imran, Abdul Bangalzai, Will Smeed, Khurram Shahzad Also Read - KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 8:30 PM IST January 27

Peshawar Zalmi:  Wahab Riaz(c), Kamran Akmal(w), Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Hazratullah Zazai, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umar, Sirajuddin

Live Updates

  • 11:53 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: OUT! Sherfane Rutherford holes out to long-on. Twist in the tale? Naseem Shah firing it on the hard length. Just 1 required off 3 balls.

  • 11:48 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Shoaib Malik has arrived!!! 22 runs off the over. Magical stuff from the captain. James Faulkner will be disappointed. 3 runs required off 6 balls for Peshawar.

  • 11:44 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Excellent comeback from Naseem Shah. Can Quetta fancy their chances from here? Only 2 overs left, 26 required. Shoaib Malik will be key along with Sherfane Rutherford who has just struck a boundary in the last over. FOUR! 21 more needed from 10 balls.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Naseem Shah has been asked to bowl the 16th over. Sarfaraz trying his level best to breathe some life into the game for his team. However, it is all going Peshawar’s way at the moment. Just as we speak. FOUR! Cheeky from Talat and brings up his 50 off just 27 balls. Peshawar need 36 more off 23 balls.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: James Faulkner brought back into the attack. Appeal for a RUN-OUT! Talat just survives. Oh, Faulkner missed it by an inch. NOT OUT! on the big screen. Peshawar need 50 more off 33.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Hussain Talat has been exceptional for Peshawar Zalmi till now. With 32 off just 15 deliveries, he has set up the tempo for the chase brilliantly. Shoaib Malik has struck the spinners whenever he has got the opportunity. Peshawar needs 62 off 41

  • 10:48 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: 11 runs off the over. Haider Ali played the spinner beautifully and collected two back to back boundaries. Game is still in balance with no team ahead. Peshawar 76/2 after 8 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Tom Kohler-Cadmore departs after playing a short but effective innings of 22 (16). Peshawar 62/2 after 6 overs.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    QUE vs PES T20 Live Score: Mohammed Hasnain in the attack. Review for an LBW! NOT OUT! Missing the leg stump. FOUR! OH – the dew factor. Races across the turf for a boundary. Full toss and dispatched over covers for a boundary. Yasir Khan starts well. Another boundary. Peshawar 16/0 after 2 overs.