Highlights Qatar VS Senegal Scorecard, FIFA World Cup 2022: QAT 1-3 SEN (Full Time)

Match no. 18 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to be played between the hosts Qatar and the current African champions Senegal.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal beat Qatar by 1-3. Match no. 18 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to be played between the hosts Qatar and the current African champions Senegal. However, The beginning of the FIFA World cup campaign was not up to the mark for both of the teams. Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador in their first match and Senegal also lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their first match. This match is going to be decisive for both teams as this match will make it crystal clear to both of them who will be going ahead to the next stage of the tournament.

Where to watch the live stream of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Squads

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng.

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate.

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Babe Thiam.

Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber

Midfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari

