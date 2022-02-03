Highlights QUE vs ISL, PSL 2022 Updates

Islamabad United Beat Quetta Gladiators By 43 runs. Shadab Khan picks 5-fer and Colin Munro scored an unbeaten 72. Also Read - QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United at National Stadium, Karachi at 8:00 PM IST Feb 03 Thursday

230 is the target for Quetta Gladiators to chase it down. The record PSL winners have lived up to their expectations. First it was Paul Stirling (58) and then Azam Khan (65) and Colin Munro (71) does the trick for United. Also Read - PSL 'Not Far Off IPL' in Terms of Quality of Cricket, Reckons Michael Vaughan

QUETTA GLADIATORS HAVE WON THE TOSS AND CHOSE TO FIELD FIRST ! Also Read - Game Recognises Game: Pakistan Players Praying For Virat Kohli's 71st Century While Playing in PSL

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at National Stadium, Karachi. In the tenth match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United on Thursday. The Gladiators have lost two of their three games thus far. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are coming off a six-run loss against table-toppers Multan Sultans. They failed to chase down a 175-run target, as Khushdil Shah, David Willey and Imran Tahir took three wickets apiece. Islamabad United, meanwhile, are in second place in the points table, having won one of their two games. They started their PSL campaign with a handsome nine-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi, but endured a 20-run loss against the in-form Multan Sultans. The United bowlers will have to be consistent with their lines to ensure they don’t concede too many runs. They’ll also need their batters to come to the party, which wasn’t the case against the Sultans during a steep chase of 218. Nevertheless, they will hope to get their campaign back on track by beating the Gladiators.

