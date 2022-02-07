Highlights | QUE vs LAH, PSL 2022 Updates

Karachi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium, Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators Beat Lahore Qalandars By 7 Wickets. Haris Rauf traps Iftikar Ahmed 3(3).Jason Roy 116(57) departs, David Weise claims it. Jason Roy smash quick-fire century ! Ahsan Ali 7(8) departs, Kamran Ghulam claims it. Jason Roy hits a quick-fire half-century ! Jason Roy gives Quetta a strong start in 205 run-chase.

Harry Brook 41(17) supported by David Wiese 22(9) finish at 204/5 in 20 overs. Ghulam Mudassar removes Fakhar Zaman 70(45). Luke Wood Removes Phillip Salt 8(4). Ghulam Mudassar removes Mohammad Hafeez 8(5). Fakhar Zaman hits half-century for Lahore Qalandars. Iftikar Ahmed removes Kamran Ghulam 19(13), Quetta two-down. Abdullah Shafique 32 (27) has been run out, Quetta Gladiators get breakthrough. Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Quetta Gladiators will be battling it out against the Lahore Qalandars in the 15th game of PSL 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Gladiators are coming off a big loss against Islamabad United in their previous game and they have a lot to prove in this game for themselves with the business end of the tournament approaching. The absence of Mohammad Hasnain has been particularly been a massive point in the previous game and the other bowlers need to step up for the side. Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars are on a roll winning their last three games and a win here can take them to the second position in the points table. They have played some outstanding cricket in both the departments, batting and bowling and have lost just one game to table-toppers Multan Sultans so far in the tournament. Young captain Shaheen Afridi has shown so many signs of brilliance in captaincy already and is ready for the role in the future for Pakistan as well.