Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 2 LIVE SCORE

Day 2, LunchAlso Read - Ind vs SA: Michael Vaughan to Ajay Jadeja; Ex-Cricketers Back Captain KL Rahul Ahead of T20I Series

Bengal vs Jharkhand Also Read - Joe Root Gets 'Hero's Welcome' at Lord's After Leading England to Win Over New Zealand With Century | WATCH VIDEO

Bengal: 409 for 2 in 124 overs (Sudip Gharami 152 batting, Abhishek Raman 60 batting; Shahbaz Nadeem 1/95) Also Read - Ravi Shastri Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st T20I vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant Over Dinesh Karthik; Umran Malik Debut Likely

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

Mumbai: 452 for 5 in 122 overs (Suved Parkar 161 batting, Sarafaz Khan 153; Deepak Dhapola 3/62)

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka: 253 all out in 84 overs (Shreyas Gopal 56 batting, R Samarth 57; Saurabh Kumar 4/73, Shivam Mavi 3/60)

Uttar Pradesh: 53 for 3 in 16 overs (Priyam Garg 27 batting; Vyshak 2/23)

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Punjab: 219 all out in 71.3 overs

Madhya Pradesh: 70 for 1 in 35 overs (Himanshu Mantri 41 batting; Mayank Markande 1/2)

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 2: Catch all the live action from the second day of the Ranji Trophy knockout games

LIVE | Ranji Trophy Q/F, Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Centuries For Gharami, Parkar; Bengal, Mumbai on Top | Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy Live score, Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score, Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live, Ranji Trophy schedule, Ranji Trophy fixtures, Ranji Trophy live updates, Bengal vs Jharkhand, Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, Cricket News, BCCI Domestic, Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score