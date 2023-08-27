Home

Highlights Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: Lionel Messi Scores On League Debut As Miami Win 2-0

Highlights Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: Lionel Messi Scores On League Debut As Miami Win 2-0

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS: Messi was on the score sheet again as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls by 2-0 to climb one spot up from the bottom zone on Sunday.

Highlights Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score: Lionel Messi Scores On League Debut As Miami Win 2-0. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls, MLS Score & Updates

New York: Messi was on the score sheet again as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls by 2-0 to climb one spot up from the bottom zone on Sunday. Diego Gomez opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Messi, who came on as a second-half substitute sealed the deal with a well-worked goal at the stroke of 90 minutes. With this goal, Messi has now scored 11 goals in 9 matches for Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami Full Squad

#1 Callender, #21 Marsman, #29 Dos Santos, #99 Jensen; #2 Yedlin, #4 McVey, #15 Sailor, #18 Alba, #20 Neville, #24 Fray, #27 Keyvtsov, #31 Miller, #32 Allen, #33 Negri, #55 Hall, #62 Boatwright; #3 Arroyo, #5 Busquets, #7 Mota, #13 Ulloa, #16 Taylor, #26 Gregore, #28 Azcona, #30 Cremaschi, #41 Ruiz, #43 Sunderland; #9 Campana, #10 Messi, #14 Jean, #17 Martinez, #19 Robinson, #22 Stefanelli, #49 Borgelin

