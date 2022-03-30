HIGHLIGHTS | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Dinesh Karthik Late Surge Gives RCB a 3-Wicket Victory Over KKR. Tim Southee Double Strikes Brings KKR Back Into The Game. Varun Chakravarthy gets the wicket of Shabaz Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson was quick behind the wickets. Sunil Narine gets the all important wicket of David Willey. Umesh Yadav gets the all important wicket of Virat Kohli and Tim Southee gets Faf du Plessis, just what the doctor ordered. Umesh Yadav strike early and removes opener Anuj Rawat. Late surge from Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy take Kolkata Knight Riders to 128. There is no stopping Wanindu Hasaranga tonight as he completes his Four-fer and leaves KKR toothless. Harshal Patel after a maiden wicket over picks up the all important wicket of Andre Russell. KKR's sloppy play continues as Sam Billings mistimes his shot and Virat Kohli takes a simple catch, Harshal Patel will claim it. Wanindu Hasaranga gets two in two, removes Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson in consecutive deliveries. KKR being sloppy. After Akash Deep got Nitish Rana Shreyas Iyer give his wicket cheaply as Wanindu Hasaranga claims his first wicket of the match. Mohammed Siraj strikes as he sends Ajinkya Rahane 9(10) back to the pavilion, KKR lose openers. Akash Deep draws first blood for Royal Challengers Bangalore, removes Venkatesh Iyer 10(14). RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.