HIGHLIGHTS | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Dinesh Karthik Late Surge Gives RCB a 3-Wicket Victory Over KKR. Tim Southee Double Strikes Brings KKR Back Into The Game. Varun Chakravarthy gets the wicket of Shabaz Ahmed, Sheldon Jackson was quick behind the wickets. Sunil Narine gets the all important wicket of David Willey. Umesh Yadav gets the all important wicket of Virat Kohli and Tim Southee gets Faf du Plessis, just what the doctor ordered. Umesh Yadav strike early and removes opener Anuj Rawat. Late surge from Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy take Kolkata Knight Riders to 128. There is no stopping Wanindu Hasaranga tonight as he completes his Four-fer and leaves KKR toothless. Harshal Patel after a maiden wicket over picks up the all important wicket of Andre Russell. KKR's sloppy play continues as Sam Billings mistimes his shot and Virat Kohli takes a simple catch, Harshal Patel will claim it. Wanindu Hasaranga gets two in two, removes Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson in consecutive deliveries. KKR being sloppy. After Akash Deep got Nitish Rana Shreyas Iyer give his wicket cheaply as Wanindu Hasaranga claims his first wicket of the match. Mohammed Siraj strikes as he sends Ajinkya Rahane 9(10) back to the pavilion, KKR lose openers. Akash Deep draws first blood for Royal Challengers Bangalore, removes Venkatesh Iyer 10(14). RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Live Updates

  • 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: WANINDU HASARANGA WINS THE MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: That’s it ! RCB Beat KKR in last over thriller ! Low-scoring game, but it was full of entertainment ! RCB Beat KKR by 3 Wickets ! RCB 132/7 (19.2)

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: 10 off the over ! RCB need just 7 in the final over ! RCB 122/7 (19)

  • 11:09 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Southee to Hasaranga | OUT! TIM SOUTHEE STRIKES AGAIN ! Caught by Russell!! This is not what RCB wanted. KKR’s punt to go with Southee has worked. That was a short of length delivery, Hasaranga wanted to lift that away but holds out at mid-off. The fielder ran back gingerly but managed to hold on to it. RCB all of a sudden have imploded. RCB 112/7 (18)
  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Southee to Rutherford | OUT ! Sheldon Jackson takes a beauty from behind ! Superb take to the right. The batter went for the slog and got an inside edge for the keeper to dive to his right and grab it with his right hand. That was dying on him but he did well to grab it inches off the ground. RCB didn’t want this as Rutherford had been batting patiently all this while. RCB 107/6 (17.2)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Just 4 runs off Sunil Narine’s over. RCB are now at 105/5. RCB need 24 to from 18 balls. RCB 101/5 (17)

  • 10:56 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Varun to Shahbaz | OUT! The dangerman Shahbaz Ahmed departs ! Important wicket for KKR. Varun win the battle of nerves in this time. Quick behind the wickets Sheldon Jackson ! RCB 101/5 (16)
  • 10:49 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Tight over from Tim Southee. RCB are now at 93/4 after 15 overs. RCB need 36 from 30 balls. RCB 93/4 (15)
  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: Expensive ! Andre Russell got whacked for 15 runs and now RCB are in a good position to win the match from here on. RCB 85/4 (13)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR Score & Updates: 12 gone, RCB are now at 70/4. 59 needed from 48 deliveries. RCB 70/4