HIGHLIGHTS | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Bangalore Prevail By 7 Runs In Battle Of Royals

IPL 2023 highlights, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: RCB recorded their second consecutive win on the trot under Virat Kohli in IPL 2023. Get RCB vs RR match highlights.

HIGHLIGHTS | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

