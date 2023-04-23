Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Bangalore Prevail By 7 Runs In Battle Of Royals

IPL 2023 highlights, RCB vs RR Match Updates, Game 32, April 23: RCB recorded their second consecutive win on the trot under Virat Kohli in IPL 2023. Get RCB vs RR match highlights.

Updated: April 23, 2023 7:45 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Dhruv Jurel

33* (15) 2x4, 2x6

Abdul Basith

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Harshal Patel

(3.5-0-31-3)*

Mohammed Siraj

(4-0-39-1)
RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: With the win, RCB rise to the fifth position. Six teams on eight points each. This is the second consecutive win for RCB under Kohli.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: 20 runs needed in the final over. Four from Harshal Patel’s first ball. Two from the next. Four more from the third. Ravi Ashwin is playing a blinder here.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Ashwin to face Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over. All hopes on Dhruv Jurel.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Direct hit from Suyash Prabhudesai and Shimron Hetmyer is walking back to the dugout. 12 runs come from the over. RR 157/5 (18)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: RR need 61 runs from the last 24 balls and one of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer need to go against Mohammed Siraj. As said, Jurel starts with a boundary. RR 144/4 (17)

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTT!. Harshal Patel has struck and Sanju Samson departs, Terrific catch from Shahbaz at short third-man. 8 runs from the over. RR 129/4 (16)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack and Sanju Samson hits the Sri Lankan for a flat six. What a shot. RR 121/3 (15). Rajasthan need 69 runs from 30 balls.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: The match is yet not over. Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a low full toss from Harshal Patel and it goes the same way to the same fielder like Devdutt Padikkal. Virat Kohli takes a simple catch before a flying kiss towards the crowd. RR 108/3

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: David Willey is brought back into the attack and the Englishman strikes. Devdutt Padikkal, trying to go over the top, is caught by Virat Kohli. The whole crowd erupts. It was Virat Kohli’s 100th catch in IPL. RR 99/2

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: 50 comes for Devdutt Padikkal. This have been a fluent innings so far. Five only from the Wanindu Hasaranga over. RR 97/1 (11)

HIGHLIGHTS | RCB Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Published Date: April 23, 2023 7:05 PM IST

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 7:45 PM IST

