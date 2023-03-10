Top Recommended Stories

Highlights WPL 2023, RCB-W vs UPW-W Score, Match 8: Healy Powers UP Warriorz to 10-Wicket Victory

Riding on brilliant performance from spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and skipper Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets in a Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Published: March 10, 2023 10:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match 8

Mumbai: Mumbai, March 10: Riding on brilliant performance from spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and skipper Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

Excellent outings from Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti (3/26) helped UP Warriorz bowl out RCB for 138 despite a fighting half-century (52 off 39) by Ellyse Perry. After Perry, Sophie Devine (36 off 24) was next top-scorer for RCB as other batters struggled to get going against a disciplined UP bowling attack.

In reply, Healy (96 not out) smashed RCB bowlers all-round the park to score a quickfire fifty and she got perfect support from her opening partner Devika Vaidya Devika Vaidya (36 not out off 31).

None of the RCB bowlers looked effective as Healy and Devika stitched an unbeaten and attacking opening partnership of 139 runs as UP Warriorz chased down the target in just 13 overs.

Earlier, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first but she fell early yet again. However, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry stitched a crucial stand to give RCB a strong start.

Devine and Perry took RCB to 72/1 after 8 overs and it looked RCB were looking good for a big score. But, once again they suffered a collapse.

It was Ecclestone, who started the slide, knocking over the dangerous Devine and from there the wickets just kept tumbling. With Sharma and Ecclestone bowling quite well, wickets were falling from the other end but Perry was playing aggressively from one end.

RCB had high hopes from Heather Knight but her getting run out was a big blow for them. Desite not getting support from others, Perry played nicely to get her fifty. However, Perry eventually fell off a miscued slog-sweep in the death overs as RCB were bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 52, Sophie Devine 36; Sophie Ecclestone 4/13, Deepti Sharma 3/26) lost to UP Warriorz 139/0 in 13 overs (Alyssa Healy 96 not out off 47, Devika Vaidya 36 not out) by 10 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: That’s it!! GAME OVER!!! UP Warriorz register a massive 10-wicket victory in just 13 overs!!! Alyssa Healy missed out her century but with her power-hitting performance she has handed a memorable victory to the Warriorz. UP 139/0 (13) (Healy 96*, Vaidya 36)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 8 overs gone, UP are now at 79/0. Alyssa Healy has completed her half-century and the run-chase is turning out to be a cake-walk for the Warriorz. UP 79/0 (8)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 6 overs gone, UP are cruising at 55/0. The RCB bowlers struggle to find an opening. UP 55/0 (6)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 3 overs gone, UP are off to a flying start through Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya. RCB are now at 32/0. UP 32/0 (3)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: That’s it!! RCB are all-out for 138 runs! Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively and Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry scored important runs to get Bangalore close to 140 runs. RCB 138

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 16 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 124/5. RCB 124/5 (16)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!! Heather Knight has been dismissed!! RCB lose 4 wickets!! Bangalore are now at 104/4. RCB 104/4 (13)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 10 overs gone, RCB are now at 81/2. Perry and Ahuja will have a task in hand. RCB 81/2 (10)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: OUT!! Sophie Ecclestone strikes for Gujarat!! Sophie Devine departs! When it looked like Devine and Perry were building something, Gujarat play spoil-sport. RCB 75/2 (8.4)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW: 7 overs gone, RCB are now at 59/1. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine looking promising. RCB 59/1 (7)

