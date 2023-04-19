Top Recommended Stories

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs

IPL 2023 Highlights, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.

Updated: April 19, 2023 11:47 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ravichandran Ashwin

2* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Riyan Parag

15 (12) 1x4, 1x6

Avesh Khan

(3.5-0-24-3)*

Naveen-ul-Haq

(4-0-19-0)
IPL 2023 Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants,

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: 19 runs needed from the last over and its Riyan Parag on strike. Avesh Khan will bowl the final over. Parag hits a four on the first ball. Single in the second. Dhruv Jurel is dismissed the next ball. In the end Rajasthan Royals finish at 144/6. LSG win by 10 runs.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl the penultimate over and Riyan Parag hits the Afghanistan pacer for a mighty six. Game on. RR 136/4 (19)

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Marcus Stoinis is back into the attack. Devdutt Padikkal dances down the ground and gets the edge. The ball passes in the gap for a four. Add another boundary from the southpaw in the next. Padikkal goes over extra cover for another four. Big big over for Royals. RR 126/4 (18)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Rajasthan Royals need 48 from 24 balls. It’s doable but can RR do it? They surely need a big over now. Much-needed four from Devdutt Padikkal. RR 113/4 (17)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Wickets have started falling and Shimron Hetmyer hits straight at the ands of LSG skipper KL Rahul. Avesh Khan gets a wicket. What a comeback by the visitors. Riyan Parag comes to the crease. RR 107/4 (16)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Marcus Stoinis strike again and its the big wicket of Jos Buttler. Huge huge wicket for LSG. Good catch by Ravi Bishnoi in the deep. RR 97/3

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Ravi Bishnoi comes into the attack. Huge mix-up in the middle and Sanju Samson is out. Devdutt Padikkal joins Buttler. RR 95/2 (13)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: BAANG! Yashasvi Jaiswal goes over the top against Marcus Stoinis in the first ball. OUTTTT! Jaiswal tries to cut through third man but Avesh Khan take a low catch to give LSH breakthrough. Sanju Samson is at the crease. RR 89/1 (12)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: One of the beauty of Rajasthan Royals’ batting today is both the openers are going so well about their batting. Both Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have waited for the loose balls so far. RR 81/0 (11)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE | RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Another tight over from Ravi Bishnoi. Just seven runs come from the over. RR 73/0 (10)

HIGHLIGHTS | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Published Date: April 19, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 11:47 PM IST

