RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs
IPL 2023 Highlights, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.
HIGHLIGHTS | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023
Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.
