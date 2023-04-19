Home

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Rajasthan Royals By 10 Runs

IPL 2023 Highlights, RR vs LSG Match Updates, Game 26, April 19: Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Lucknow Super Giants VS Rajasthan Royals 154/7 (20.0) 143/6 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.21) RR need 12 runs in 1 ball at 72 rpo Last Wicket: Dhruv Jurel c Deepak Hooda b Avesh Khan 0 (1) - 141/6 in 19.4 Over Ravichandran Ashwin 2 * (1) 0x4, 0x6 Riyan Parag 15 (12) 1x4, 1x6 Avesh Khan (3.5-0-24-3) * Naveen-ul-Haq (4-0-19-0)

HIGHLIGHTS | Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets. Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

