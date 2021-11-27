Highlights SCEB vs ATKMB, Hero Indian Super League

Goa: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco was on target for ATK Mohun Bagan and Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko was adjudged as Man of the Match. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hero Indian Super League, Match 9 between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The Kolkata Derby is always a much-anticipated event, with football fans all around the sub-continent waiting with bated breath. Despite the new settings in the ISL, the old rivalry continues to simmer and makes for a high-octane watch. The new man at the helm for SC East Bengal, Manolo Diaz, has not yet tasted success in the league, having drawn their first game against Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, his compatriot in the opposite dugout, Antonio Habas, started off the new campaign with a win for ATK Mohun Bagan. The much-awaited clash between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be held at the former's designated home ground, the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. Kick-off will be at 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    That’s it ! That’s all we have from our Live Blog ! We’ll see you next time, till then goodbye !

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: That’s it ! ATK Mohun Bagan victorious for the third time in a row ! Well-deserved victory for the Mariners. FT: SCEB 0-3 ATKMB (Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Joni Kauko has been adjudged as the Man of the Match.

  • 9:18 PM IST
    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Deepak Tangri out ! Ashutosh Mehta In for ATKMB !
  • 9:13 PM IST
    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Yellow card for Antonio Perosevic for venting put his frustration.
  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Defensive change for ATKMB ! Prabir Das comes in for Liston Colaco.

  • 9:01 PM IST
    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: 70 mins gone, ATKMB comfortably sit with a 3-0 lead ! SC East Bengal trying to get a goal back as consolation.
  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: First change for ATKMB ! David Williams replaces Hugo Boumous.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Third change for SC East Bengal ! Daniel Chima replaces Darren Sidoel !

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Score & Updates: Chance for ATKMB and Kauko couldn’t finish ! Confusion inside the box !