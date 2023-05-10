ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Seventh Victory With Ease
live

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Seventh Victory With Ease

CSK vs DC Highlights: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55th, Chepauk: CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate their position at second spot in the points table.

Updated: May 10, 2023 11:22 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

csk vs dc, ipl csk vs dc, csk vs dc prediction, csk vs dc 2023, csk vs dc head to head, csk vs dc tickets, csk vs dc all match result, csk vs dc dream11 captain and vice captain, csk vs dc book tickets, csk vs dc bookmyshow, csk vs dc best dream11 team, csk vs dc book tickets online, csk vs dc batting order today, csk vs dc betting tips, csk vs dc dream11 best team today, csk vs dc players battle, csk vs dc csk batting scorecard, csk vs dc opening batsman, csk vs dc player battle, dc vs csk tickets bookmyshow, dc vs csk bookmyshow, csk vs dc online cricket betting, dream11 best team today csk vs dc, csk vs dc commentary, csk vs dc scorecard, cricket csk vs dc, MS Dhoni, David Warner, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Ruturaj Gaikwad,
IPL 2023 Live, CSK vs DC, Match Updates

Live Updates

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: That’s it. Delhi Capitals end their innings at 140/8 as CSK won by 17 runs. 15 runs and a wicket come from the last over.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Boundaries are coming from Axar Patel’s bat but think it’s too late. Delhi Capitals need 48 runs in the final two overs. DC 120/6 (18)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Just six runs from a Matheesha Pathirana over as Delhi Capitals are slowly losing away from the game. They need 71 runs in the last four overs. DC 97/5 (16)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: More misery for Delhi Capitals as Rilee Russouw departs while trying to hit out of the park. Ravindra Jadeja is pumped up. DC 91/5 (15)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana comes into the attack and Manish Pandey welcomes him with a huge six. Simply a treat to watch. But the Lankan had the last laugh as Pandey perishes on the final ball. DC 84/4 (13)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: The run rate has dipped for Delhi Capitals in the last few overs. Both Manish Pandey and Rilee Russouw are set in the middle and one among the two must take on the bowlers. Just 13 runs come from the last three overs. DC 76/3 (12)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Rilee Russouw has been in good touch against RCB and looks to be in same form today to. DC 63/3 (9)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Brilliant two overs from Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja to stem the run flow. The duo gives just six runs in 12 balls. DC 48/3 (7)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Riley Rossouw gets into the act quickly. The South African hits Deepak Chahar for a four and a six before Manish Pandey finishes the over with another boundary. DC 42/3 (5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande continues. A huge mix-up and Delhi Capitals lose another wicket. Mitch Marsh goes back for five. DC 27/3 (4)

HIGHLIGHTS | CSK vs DC, IPL 2023

MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories