HIGHLIGHTS | CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Clinch Seventh Victory With Ease

CSK vs DC Highlights: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55th, Chepauk: CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate their position at second spot in the points table.

MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

