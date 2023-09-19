Home

Highlights, India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Tao Bags Brace, China Crush India 5-1

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A

Hangzhou, China: Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri didn’t get the best of starts in the Asian Games 2023 as the Blue Tigers were crushed by a convincing margin of 5-0 at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, Huangzhou on Tuesday. China took the lead in the 17th min through Gao and the hosts had the opportunity to make it 2-0 from the spot later on. But India keeper, Gurmeet Singh held his nerves to deny a double lead. Just at the stroke of half-time, Rahul KP made a brilliant run from the right flank and scored a wonder goal from a tight angle to bring parity back into the game. But in the second-half, nothing went in favour of the Indians as they conceded four goals. Tao scored a brace and the other two goals were scored by Dai Wi Tsun and Fang Hao. India next face Bangladesh on 21st September.

