Highlights, India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football Score: Tao Bags Brace, China Crush India 5-1

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A: Tao Qianglong stars with a double for China as the Red Dragons crushed India by a huge margin of 5-1.

Updated: September 19, 2023 8:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Group A

Hangzhou, China: Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri didn’t get the best of starts in the Asian Games 2023 as the Blue Tigers were crushed by a convincing margin of 5-0 at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, Huangzhou on Tuesday. China took the lead in the 17th min through Gao and the hosts had the opportunity to make it 2-0 from the spot later on. But India keeper, Gurmeet Singh held his nerves to deny a double lead. Just at the stroke of half-time, Rahul KP made a brilliant run from the right flank and scored a wonder goal from a tight angle to bring parity back into the game. But in the second-half, nothing went in favour of the Indians as they conceded four goals. Tao scored a brace and the other two goals were scored by Dai Wi Tsun and Fang Hao. India next face Bangladesh on 21st September.

Live Updates

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: That’s it!! It’s Full-time!!! China hammer India 5-1 in their opening Group A game of the Asian Games 2023. India have lot to learn and lot to improve in the coming days. IND 1-5 CHN (Rahul KP:: Tao-2, Dai Weijun, Gao, Hao Fang)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: GOAAL!!! Hao Fang makes it 5!!! What a way to round off the first match!!! Sums up India’s story! IND 1-5 CHN (Hao Fang)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: 4 minutes has been added on for stoppages!

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: China have been dominating today. They did take the Indians lightly in the 1st half but the hosts came back strongly in the second. India gave away the goals cheaply and the result is right in front of our eyes. IND 1-4 CHN (89th Min)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: With 7 minutes to go, can India get a consolation goal? If they can manage to do that, it would help a lot in their goal difference. IND 1-4 CHN (83nd Min)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: With 10 minutes to go in the game, India suffer a huge setback in their opening game. They made a few changes in the squad due to many ISL teams not releasing their players. In the second-half, India just gave it away. IND 1-4 CHN (80th Min)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: GOAAAL!!! Another goal within minutes!!! The game is now beyond India’s reach! Tao with a simple touch from the counter and he doubles his tally. IND 1-4 CHN (Tao) (74th Min)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: GOAAAL!!! China have doubled their lead!!! Just like the second goal, a long-ranger put Gurmeet in trouble and then the advancing Tao taps it in for China’s third!! That should be it! India are way behind now! IND 1-3 CHN (Tao) (72nd Min)

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: India’s next game will be against Bangladesh and Myanmar. These are the games, India have a realistic chance and can eke out a victory. But if India manage to get a draw from this game, this will definitely put the Blue Tigers in a good position mentally.

  • Sep 19, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE Asian Games 2023, India vs China: India are also not behind. They are using the left flank to get in balls for the strikers to have a go. We haven’t seen much of Sunil Chhetri today. IND 1-2 CHN (69th Min)

