AS IT HAPPENED | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: New Zealand Crush Sri Lanka By 65 Runs.

Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the tournament as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Saturday. Phillips (104 off 64) lifted New Zealand from a bad start to post a challenging 167 for 7. Together with Daryl Mitchell (22), he resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket after opting to bat. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each. Later, Trent Boult (4/13), Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) shone bright with the ball as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 102.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23), Sri Lanka: (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13).

