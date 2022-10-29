AS IT HAPPENED | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: New Zealand Crush Sri Lanka By 65 Runs. Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the tournament as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Saturday. Phillips (104 off 64) lifted New Zealand from a bad start to post a challenging 167 for 7. Together with Daryl Mitchell (22), he resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket after opting to bat. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each. Later, Trent Boult (4/13), Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) shone bright with the ball as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 102. Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up, T20 WC 2022: PAK to ROOT For Men in BLUE

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23), Sri Lanka: (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13). Also Read - MS Dhoni Advised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant To Use Curved Bats Ahead of T20 World Cup

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: That’s it!! New Zealand have won this game and have claimed victory by a big big margin. Kiwis win by 65 runs and have now bowled out opponents in back to back games. SL 102 (19.2)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Just 2 overs left to finish, Sri Lanka are now at 99/9. SL 99/9 (18)

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 16 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 91/8. With 24 balls to go, Kiwis are now on the verge of victory. SL 91/8 (16)

  • 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 8 runs coming from the over, Sri Lanka are now at 73/8. With 6 overs to go, Sri Lanka have minimal chance of making a comeback into the game, even though Shanaka is there at the crease as last hope for the Asian Champions. SL 73/8 (14)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Theeksana and Hasaranga have departed!! Thing are getting from bad to worse for the Lankan Lions as the Kiwis are on their way to victory. 13 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 65/8. SL 65/8 (13)

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 6 runs coming from the over, Sri Lanka are now at 58/6. Bhanuka Rajapaksa falls victim to Lockie Ferguson as the Asian Champions are now at deep deep trouble. At this stage New Zealand were reeling at 54/3 before Glenn Phillips made it count for the Kiwis with a brilliant hundred. Hasaranga is the new man in. Can Shanaka deliver from here on ? SL 58/6 (10)

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Rajapaksa and Shanaka are trying their level best to get Sri Lanka on track. After 9 overs of play, Sri Lanka are now at 52/5. Rajapaksa is going at healthy rate and they need big overs from now onwards, to chase down 167. SL 52/5 (9)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: 7 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 30/5 after 7 overs of play. Sri Lanka have a huge task in hand in the game and with half the side lost, it’s down to Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka to make amends. Can the Lankans do it with the required rate being over 10 runs an over? We have to wait and watch. SL 30/5 (7)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Lockie Ferguson has been expensive in the first over. 11 runs in the over. Trent Boult comes back for his 3rd over. He has been the enforcer in chief. SL 24/4 (6)

  • 3:42 PM IST