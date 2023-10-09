Top Recommended Stories

Highlights NZ Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Beat Netherlands By 99 Runs

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6, Cricket Score: New Zealand have made it 2 wins out of 2 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as the Kiwis defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad.

Updated: October 10, 2023 12:22 AM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6: New Zealand have made it 2 wins out of 2 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as the Kiwis defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad on Monday. Batting first, the Black Caps scored 322/7 in 50 overs. In reply, the Dutchmen were bundled out for 223 runs within 47 overs.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Oct 10, 2023 12:21 AM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: That’s it! New Zealand have made it 2 wins out of 2 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as the Kiwis defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs. NED 223 (46.3)

  • Oct 9, 2023 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 30 overs gone, Netherlands are now at 145/4. Ackerman keeps the Europeans in contention. NED 145/4 (30)

  • Oct 9, 2023 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 25 over late, it looks like Netherlands is way too behind in this match. The Dutch side need 209 runs in the remaining 25 overs. NED 114/3 (25)

  • Oct 9, 2023 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 15 overs are done and dusted. The Netherlands have lost another wicket here.4 runs from this over. Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann need to build a good partnership here. NED 62/2 (15)

  • Oct 9, 2023 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: OUT! BOWLED!! New Zealand get an early breakthrough. Matt Henry is the man and he dismisses Vikramjit Singh (12 runs off 20 balls). Good start for Kiwis. NED 21/1 (6)

  • Oct 9, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: A Perfect start eludes New Zealand!! A Dropped catch! Netherlands are now at 6/0. NED 6/0 (2)

  • Oct 9, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: First over done and dusted and Boult concedes just 2 runs from the opening over. NED 2/0 (1)

  • Oct 9, 2023 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: We are back for the run-chase! Trent Boult start off with the proceedings! Vikramjit SIngh and Max O’Dowd open innings for the Netherlands.

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: That’s it!! That’s the end of the New Zealand innings! The Kiwis finish on 322/7 after full 50 overs of play. NZ 322/7 (50)

  • Oct 9, 2023 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: 300 up for New Zealand after 49 overs of play. Final over coming up. NZ 300/7 (49)

