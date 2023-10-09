Home

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6, Cricket Score: New Zealand have made it 2 wins out of 2 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as the Kiwis defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad.

AS IT HAPPENED | New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 6: New Zealand have made it 2 wins out of 2 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 as the Kiwis defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad on Monday. Batting first, the Black Caps scored 322/7 in 50 overs. In reply, the Dutchmen were bundled out for 223 runs within 47 overs.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

