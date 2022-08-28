East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Durand Cup, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Emami East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. January 19, 2020. That was the last time the City of Joy, Kolkata witnessed the prestigious, historic and most energetic encounter of Indian football – the Kolkata Derby. Cut back to August 28, 2022, the derby is back in the city! The last two years remained witness to the “Boro Match” being played at Goa, due to COVID concerns.Also Read - East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla.