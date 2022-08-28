East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Durand Cup, East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Coverage of the Durand Cup, Group B match between Emami East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. January 19, 2020. That was the last time the City of Joy, Kolkata witnessed the prestigious, historic and most energetic encounter of Indian football – the Kolkata Derby. Cut back to August 28, 2022, the derby is back in the city! The last two years remained witness to the “Boro Match” being played at Goa, due to COVID concerns.Also Read - East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal: Kamaljit, Naveen, Pawan, Aditya, Pritam, Rakip, Sarthak, Jerry, Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Nabi Hussain, Ankit Mukherjee, Angousena, Himanshu, Mobashir, Souvik, Alex Lima, Amarjit, Aniket, Naorem Mahesh, Akhay Das, Tuhin Das, VP Suhair, Sumit, Cleiton, Eliandro. Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Debnath Mondal, Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ningombam Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Ricky John Shabong, Lenny Rodrigues, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kiyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla. Also Read - Highlights East Bengal vs Rajasthan United, Durand Cup 2022: Bangal Brigade Settle For a Goalless Draw Yet Again

Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: East Bengal is coming close to equalising but is yet to break the deadlock. The Mariners have been tight in their defense.

  • 7:31 PM IST

  • 7:08 PM IST

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: An Own-Goal by Sumeet Passi seconds before the halftime gives Mariners the all-important lead.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: Mariners take lead at the stroke of half-time at the Salt Lake stadium. East Bengal would not have wanted to concede during injury time.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two ISL seasons had to be held in Goa and the much-anticipated Kolkata derby were all closed-door affairs. Expectedly, passion has reached its zenith for the Kolkata derby and all tickets were sold out “within an hour” for the 67,000-capacity Saltlake Stadium.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: Since then much water has gone under the Ganges with East Bengal playing under three different investors and both teams are now part of the Indian Super League. East Bengal have suffered five back-to-back reversals from as many games in the ISL and I-League as they are yet to win a derby since their 2-0 win in the I-League on January 27, 2019.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: Emami East Bengal would look to set their recent derby record straight against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan when the two Kolkata giants face each other at their base, the Saltlake Stadium, in the Durand Cup here on Sunday. The two bitter foes last clash at the Saltlake Stadium was in the I-League on January 19, 2020, just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • 6:13 PM IST

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE EEB vs ATKMB, Durand Cup 2022: So, what will be the scoreline – will it be a high-scoring affair, or will both teams look to play it safe and look not to concede?