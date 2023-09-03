By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2023 Final, HIGHLIGHTS: 10-Man MBSG Win 1-0 To Lift Title
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2023 Final HIGHLIGHTS: Dimitri Petratos scored the lone goal of the match for Mohub Bagan Super Giant in the 71st minute.
HIGHLIGHTS | East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
A moment of sheer brilliance from Dimitri Petratos proved decisive as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in a fiercely contested final to clinch Durand Cup 2023 title for the first time after 23 years on Sunday. Mohun Bagan were one-man down after Anirudh Thapa was sent off in the 62nd minute, but they still scored the decisive goal through a brilliant solo effort from Petratos in the 71st minute. This was Mohun Bagan’s 17th Durand Cup title. They last won the title in 2000 when they beat Mahindra United via a golden goal. Mohun Bagan thus avenged their 2004 Durand Cup final defeat to East Bengal when they had lost 1-2.
