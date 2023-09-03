Home

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2023 Final

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2023 Final

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG, Durand Cup 2023 Final HIGHLIGHTS: Dimitri Petratos scored the lone goal of the match for Mohub Bagan Super Giant in the 71st minute.

LIVE East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup FINAL: Kolkata Giants Lock Horns In Summit Clash After 19 Years. (Image: Twitter)

HIGHLIGHTS | East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG

A moment of sheer brilliance from Dimitri Petratos proved decisive as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in a fiercely contested final to clinch Durand Cup 2023 title for the first time after 23 years on Sunday. Mohun Bagan were one-man down after Anirudh Thapa was sent off in the 62nd minute, but they still scored the decisive goal through a brilliant solo effort from Petratos in the 71st minute. This was Mohun Bagan’s 17th Durand Cup title. They last won the title in 2000 when they beat Mahindra United via a golden goal. Mohun Bagan thus avenged their 2004 Durand Cup final defeat to East Bengal when they had lost 1-2.

