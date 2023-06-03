ZEE Sites

Highlights Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan’s Brace Gives Blues 7th FA Cup Crown

Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Published: June 3, 2023 10:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

London: Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan, City’s captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball. If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

  • 10:04 PM IST

  • 9:49 PM IST

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: THAT’S IT!! FULL-TIME!! Manchester City have beaten their bitter rivals!!! CHAMPIONS OF FA CUP!!! FT: MNC 2-1 MNU (Gundogan-2::Bruno)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup FINAL: OH NO! Man United miss back to back chances from Varane and McTominay to make it all square!! But they squandered it!! From the following corner, nothing happens for the Red Devils. MNC 2-1 MNU (90+2)

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: 4 minutes have been added on for stoppages. Can Man City hold on to their lead? MNC 2-1 MNU (90+4)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Manchester City are desperate for that 3rd goal to kill the game. MNC 2-1 MNU (89th Min)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Just 10 minutes left in the game and Man City still ride on that second goal from Gundogan. MNC 2-1 MNU (80th Minute)

  • 9:09 PM IST

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA CUP FINAL: Garnacho with a glorious chance and his curler went just wide!!! United are now knocking on the door! MNC 2-1 MNU (72nd Minute)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE Man City vs Man United, FA Cup Final: Rashford had a glorious chance to make it 2-2 but his fierce shot went above the bar. Within split seconds, the ball was in United’s half and Gundogan’s third goal was ruled out due to off-side. MNC 2-1 MNU (71st Minute)

