Home

Sports

Highlights Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan’s Brace Gives Blues 7th FA Cup Crown

live

Highlights Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan’s Brace Gives Blues 7th FA Cup Crown

Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Highlights Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Final 2023 Score: Gundogan's Brace Gives Blues 7th FA Cup Crown.

AS IT HAPPENED | Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup FINAL 2023 Score & Updates

London: Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan, City’s captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball. If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES