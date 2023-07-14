Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravi Ashwin’s 7/71 Destroys West Indies, India Take 1-0 Series Lead
HIGHLIGHTS | West Indies vs India, 1st Test: India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin's match haul of 12/131 completely destroyed the hosts.
HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3
Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday. India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.
Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71), India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).
