Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravi Ashwin’s 7/71 Destroys West Indies, India Take 1-0 Series Lead
live

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravi Ashwin’s 7/71 Destroys West Indies, India Take 1-0 Series Lead

HIGHLIGHTS | West Indies vs India, 1st Test: India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin's match haul of 12/131 completely destroyed the hosts.

Updated: July 15, 2023 7:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies schedule, India vs West Indies live score, v live cricket score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Live cricket score, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score, India tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
Ind vs WI, 1st Test Live Cricket Score

HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs WI, 1st Test Day 3

 Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71) to bowl India to an innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday. India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings. In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71), India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76).

Live Updates

  • 7:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Ravi Ashwin thus joins the likes of Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan to take five-wicket hauls in both innings of an away Test match

  • 7:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Senior off-spinner Ravi Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul to finish his second innings with 7/71. He got a match haul of 12/131 as India take a 1-0 lead in the two match series.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: West Indies lost their last six wickets for 98 runs to be bundled out for just 130 runs in their second innings. Thus India won the game by an innings and 141 runs.

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: The game is likely to get over by this session as the hosts lose two more shortly after Tea break. Ravidra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin both take a wicket each as Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood perish. WI 32/4 & 150

  • 12:18 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Good session for the hosts in terms of bowling. But most importantly, they have conceded a lead of 271 runs and also lost two wickets in their second essay. Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for 171 while Virat Kohli missed a 29th Test ton. It’s Tea on Day 3.

  • 12:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: OUTTTTT! Kraigg Brathwaite is gone, edged and taken. Ravichandran Ashwin get a wicket. WI 23/2 & 150

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: The idea to deploy spin from both ends has worked for Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Tagenarine Chanderpaul, LBW for 7. WI 20/1 & 150

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: After three overs of pace, Rohit Sharma has turned up his fierce weapon in Ravi Ashwin to bowl. Spin early for India in the second innings. WI 3/0

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: Meanwhile, a lot of Indian players who are presently in the Caribbean have been named in the squad for the Asian Games. Indian Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3: <font color="09090a“>Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite come out to bat for West Indies. WI 3/0

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.